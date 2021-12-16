ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

Muskogee teen rescues two people in one day

By FOX23.com News Staff
 17 hours ago
Muskogee Public Schools Sixth grader Davyon Johnson was recognized for rescuing two people in the same day.

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Sixth grader Davyon Johnson was recognized by the Muskogee Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday for rescuing two people in the same day.

On Dec. 9, Davyon used the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate, and that same evening he helped a woman from her house that was on fire.

The Muskogee Police Department and Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office gave Johnson a certificate designating him as an honorary member of their force.

