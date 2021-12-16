ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Nick Cannon Explains Decision Not to Treat Late Son Zen's Cancer With Chemotherapy

By Allison Schonter
Popculture
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Cannon is opening up about his late son Zen's battle with a brain tumor. After Cannon shared the heartbreaking news earlier this month that Zen passed away at just 5 months of age, the TV personality opened up about his and Alyssa Scott's decision not to treat their son's brain...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Shares New Tattoo Honoring Late Son Zen 4 Days After His Death — Photo

Nick Cannon is paying tribute to his late son, Zen, with some special ink after the 5-month-old’s tragic death from brain cancer. Nick Cannon is honoring his late son, Zen, in a touching way. The actor, 41, shared on his eponymous daytime talk show on Friday that he got a tattoo of the 5-month-old who died on Dec. 5 from brain cancer to pay tribute. “This is a week where I’ve seen so much love. More love than I’ve probably ever experienced so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all,” he told the audience before sharing a photo of the tattoo during the show’s “Pic of the Day” segment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Daily Mail

Nick Cannon praises Alyssa Scott as 'strongest woman I've ever seen' days after their five-month-old son Zen tragically died from brain tumor

Nick Cannon praised the mother of his late baby boy as the 'strongest' woman he knew after making the sad announcement this week that their son died. The television personality had nothing but positive words for model Alyssa Scott, with whom he shared son Zen when he told viewers of his show that the baby passed away last weekend.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
People

Alyssa Scott Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Her and Nick Cannon's Late Son Zen: 'Love You for Eternity'

Alyssa Scott is mourning the death of her and Nick Cannon's 5-month-old son, Zen, who died of a brain tumor. On Wednesday, Scott shared an emotional tribute on Instagram to Zen and the times she shared with him before his death on Sunday. The post — a video montage — is paired with Jhené Aiko's song "Promises," and a heartfelt message from Scott was written in the caption.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Nick Cannon Bonded With Baby Mama Brittany Bell & Son Golden As Late Zen's Health Took A Turn

Finding solace with his family. Nick Cannon made sure to spend quality time with his family while his late son Zen's health was deteriorating. Earlier this week, the Wild N' Out host revealed his 5-month-old baby — whom he shares with Alyssa Scott — passed away due to a brain tumor. While sharing the tragic news on the Tuesday, December 7, episode of The Nick Cannon Show, the actor tearfully explained Zen's health took a turn for the worst after Thanksgiving.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Brain Tumor
TVLine

Nick Cannon Reveals 5-Month-Old Son Died of Brain Cancer — Watch Video

A devastated Nick Cannon announced Tuesday that he lost his infant son Zen to brain cancer over the weekend. He was five months old. Zen, born June 23, was the youngest of Cannon’s seven children. On his eponymous daytime talk show, the Masked Singer host explained that Zen had been diagnosed with a condition called hydrocephalus — which, per the Mayo Clinic, is “the buildup of fluid in the cavities deep within the brain” — before it was eventually discovered that he had a malignant tumor which required immediate surgery. A shunt was inserted in his head — “a tube that would go...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Disneyland
TODAY.com

See Nick Cannon's tattoo tribute to his late son

Nick Cannon is showing off the new tattoo he got in honor of his late 5-month-old son, Zen. The 41-year-old TV personality shared an image of the tattoo Friday during the "Pic of the Day" segment on "The Nick Cannon Show." "This is a week where I've seen so much...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

TV Host Maria Menounos, 43, Reveals Challenges with Her Attempts at Surrogacy After Brain Tumor Battle: ‘We Tried and Tried and Tried and Tried’

From losing her mother to brain cancer, to battling a noncancerous brain tumor herself, to saying goodbye her beloved dog, TV host Maria Menounos has been through a lot. But she’s always been determined to be open about her experiences to help both herself and others. Menounos recently revealed that...
CELEBRITIES
Health

Nick Cannon's 5-Month-Old Son Died After Developing Hydrocephalus From Brain Tumor—Here's How That Can Happen

Nick Cannon shared devastating news with fans earlier today: His 5-month-old son, Zen Scott Cannon, has died from a brain tumor. "Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus. That is pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumor—brain cancer," Cannon said on The Nick Cannon Show, as reported by NBC News. Zen, Cannon's seventh child, was diagnosed after his father noticed that he had a cough.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
E! News

Alyssa Scott Pens “Painful” Message to Her and Nick Cannon’s Late Son Zen: “The Silence Is Deafening”

Watch: How Nick Cannon Feels the Day After Son's Death. Following the tragic passing of her young son, Alyssa Scott is opening up about the loss. On Dec. 7, Nick Cannon announced at the start of The Nick Cannon Show that Zen, the 5-month-old baby boy he shares with Alyssa, died after a battle with brain cancer. Following the news, on Dec. 8, Alyssa shared a heart-rending message on Instagram alongside footage of Zen throughout the past few months.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy