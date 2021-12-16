Urban Meyer Timeline: From Taking the Jaguars Job to His Mid-Season Exit

Here's a look at the events that preceded Meyer's dismissal.

Urban Meyer was fired a the Jaguars coach early Thursday morning midway through his first season with the franchise.

Owner Shad Khan said in a statement that, "After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban's tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone."

Meyer went just 2–11 during his tenure as the Jaguars' coach. His stint with the franchise was also filled with plenty of drama, making numerous headlines for his conduct both on and off the field.

Here's a look at some of the events that preceded Meyer's dismissal:

Jan. 14, 2021 — Meyer Hired as Jacksonville's Coach

After compiling a 187–32 coaching record at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State, Meyer was hired as the Jaguars coach.

Khan said in a statement, "This is a great day for Jacksonville and Jaguars fans everywhere. Urban Meyer is who we want and need, a leader, winner and champion who demands excellence and produces results. While Urban already enjoys a legacy in the game of football that few will ever match, his passion for the opportunity in front of him here in Jacksonville is powerful and unmistakable.

Feb. 12, 2021 — Jaguars Assistant Chris Doyle Resigns Day After Hiring

Just one day after hiring former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle , Meyer announced that he had accepted Doyle's resignation.

Doyle had left Iowa the summer prior after allegations of bullying and making racist remarks.

Meyer initially defended his decision to hire Doyle, citing his nearly two decades-long relationship with him, dating back Doyle's time on Meyer's staff at Utah. However, in a statement, Meyer said, "Chris did not want to be a distraction to what we are building in Jacksonville.

"We are responsible for all aspects of our program and, in retrospect, should have given greater consideration to how his appointment may have affected all involved."

Doyle was one of three assistants to leave the team during Meyer's brief tenure.

May 20, 2021 — Jaguars Officially Sign Tim Tebow to Play Tight End

Meyer signed Tebow to a contract, giving his former Florida quarterback an opportunity to make the roster. Tebow attempted to return to the NFL as a tight end after spending much of the last five years playing baseball in the Mets’ farm system. He was later released in mid-August.

July 1, 2021 —NFL Fines Jaguars $200,000 and Meyer $100,000 for Excessive Contact During a June OTA

Jacksonville was fined $200,000 and Meyer was fined $100,000 for violating rules governing offseason practices.

“The Jaguars are vigilant about practicing within the CBA rules and will re-emphasize offseason training rules as they relate to contact,” the team said in a statement.

Aug. 31, 2021 — Meyer Says COVID-19 Vaccination Was Status Considered in Jags' Roster Cuts

Toward the end of training camp, Meyer told reporters that a player's COVID-19 vaccination status was taken into consideration in the Jaguars' roster cuts.

The NFLPA later launched an investigation into the matter.

The team later said in a statement no players were released due to their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Sept. 12, 2021 — The Jaguars Lose to the Texans in Week 1

Trevor Lawrence, the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft, makes his regular-season debut, throwing 51 times in a 37–21 loss to the Texans. Lawrence, who for much of training camp had split first-team reps with Gardner Minshew, who was later traded to the Eagles, throws three interceptions and three touchdowns in the loss.

Oct. 4, 2021 — Meyer Apologizes for 'Being a Distraction' As Viral Video Surfaces of Jags Coach at Ohio Bar

Video footage went viral in early October that appeared to show a woman, who was not Meyer's wife, dancing alongside the former Ohio State coach at a Columbus, Ohio-area bar. The video was recorded after Meyer elected not to travel back to Jacksonville with the team following their 24–21 loss to the Bengals.

"I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction," Meyer said in a press conference . "It was stupid. So I explained everything that happened and owned it. It was stupid to…I should not have myself in that kind of position.

One day after the coach apologized, Khan said in a statement, he "addressed this matter with Urban."

"I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere," Khan said. "Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."

Dec. 11, 2021 — Reports Surface Meyer Called Assistants Losers, Involved in Player Dispute

On the eve of the team's Week 14 game vs. the Titans, NFL Network reported that Meyer had belittled his assistant coaches , calling them losers and making them defend their resumes during a recent meeting.

Meyer later called the report "inaccurate" and "nonsense," while acknowledging that he is "very demanding" of his assistants.

NFL Network also reported that got into a heated argument with Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones.

Dec. 13, 2021 — Khan Says He Won't Rush Into Decision on Meyer

Jaguars owner Shad Khan said Monday evening that he will not rush into a decision regarding the future of Meyer.

Khan acknowledged that despite the team's 2–11 record, he values making informed decisions over “just acting helter-skelter on emotion ."

One day earlier, the Jaguars lost to the Titans 20–0, marking the first time that Jacksonville had been shut out since Khan took over the franchise.

In the aftermath of the loss, Khan met with players, members of the team's business department and coaches, including Meyer

Dec 15., 2021 — Ex-Jags Kicker Josh Lambo Says Meyer Kicked Him During Practice

Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo told the Tampa Bay Times that Meyer once kicked him during practice.

Lambo missed a field goal in each of his first two exhibition games and was stretching at practice as the team prepared to face the Cowboys in the final preseason game when the incident occurred.

“I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back,” Lambo said. “... Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey dips---, make your f------g kicks.’ And kicks me in the leg.”

Meyer denied to the Times that the incident played out that way.

Dec. 16, 2021 — Meyer Fired Hours After the Latest Report

Just hours after the report alleging Meyer had kicked Lambo, the team parted ways with its coach.

Khan said in a statement, "As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen."

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will step in as interim head coach for the Jaguars, who are set to face off against the Texans this Sunday.

