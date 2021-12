People in the midcoast region are shopping local this holiday season, something that some retailers say is leading to better bottom lines than have been seen in recent memory. “Our retailers are seeing record-breaking numbers. They’re seeing locals supporting small businesses,” Rockland Main Street Inc. Executive Director David Gogel said. “I think the pandemic showed everyone the power of the dollar and that the best way to keep our businesses in our community during these tough times is to vote with their dollars, [to] come and spend locally.”

MAINE STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO