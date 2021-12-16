ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte’s Jeff Jackson suspends campaign for U.S. Senate, endorses Cheri Beasley

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aTUsE_0dOYStzF00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson announced Thursday he has suspended his campaign for U.S. Senate.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished, but everyone needs to know when to step aside,” the state senator of Charlotte said.

Jackson said he is endorsing former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat.

“Cheri Beasley has served the state honorably for over two decades and has always fought for justice,” he said. “She’ll be a great U.S. Senator for North Carolina.”

Jackson added that the Democrats running for the seat want to avoid a costly and divisive primary.

“If we’re going to flip this seat in November, we need to unite – and we need to unite behind Cheri,” he said.

The state senator originally announced his intention to run in January for the U.S. Senate seat left vacant by GOP Sen. Richard Burr.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC school board votes to allow principals to search cell phones

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school board has adopted a policy that will allow principals to search a student’s cellphone. The policy adopted this week by the Wilson County Board of Education allows phone searches “whenever a school official has reason to believe the search will provide evidence that a student has violated […]
WILSON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Health officials say first omicron variant detected in Pitt County; three cases discovered now overall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Health officials say an omicron variant case of COVID-19 has been detected in Pitt County. Pitt County’s Health Director, Dr. John Silvernail announced on Thursday he was notified by Vidant Medical Center of Pitt County’s first omicron variant case of the COVID-19 virus. In a press release from Pitt County government, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Richard Burr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#U S Senate#Democrats#Gop#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox 46 Charlotte

MUSC identifies three cases of Omicron variant in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Medical University of South Carolina on Wednesday announced the COVID-19 variant, known as Omicron, has been detected in South Carolina. MUSC scientists in the Molecular Pathology Laboratory, which have been diligently processing positive COVID-19 samples on a weekly basis, have detected three cases of the variant during weekly sequencing runs […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy