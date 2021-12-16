Charlotte’s Jeff Jackson suspends campaign for U.S. Senate, endorses Cheri Beasley

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson announced Thursday he has suspended his campaign for U.S. Senate.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished, but everyone needs to know when to step aside,” the state senator of Charlotte said.

Jackson said he is endorsing former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat.

“Cheri Beasley has served the state honorably for over two decades and has always fought for justice,” he said. “She’ll be a great U.S. Senator for North Carolina.”

Jackson added that the Democrats running for the seat want to avoid a costly and divisive primary.

“If we’re going to flip this seat in November, we need to unite – and we need to unite behind Cheri,” he said.

The state senator originally announced his intention to run in January for the U.S. Senate seat left vacant by GOP Sen. Richard Burr.

