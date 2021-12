Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Welcome to Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season aka the fantasy playoffs! We've been building to this week for months. These are the games that really count.

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot is critical! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 15 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 15 Rankings (PPR)

Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (vs. SEA)

Davante Adams, WR, GB (at BAL)

Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (at CHI)

Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (vs. NE)

Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (at CHI)

Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (vs. LV)

Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (at LAC)

Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (vs. KC)

Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (vs. NO)

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at TB)

Chris Godwin, WR, TB (vs. NO)

Najee Harris, RB, PIT (vs. TEN)

George Kittle, TE, SF (vs. ATL)

Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. CAR)

Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (vs. TEN)

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (vs. ATL)

Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF (vs. ATL)

CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (at NYG)

Cordarelle Patterson, RB, ATL (at SF)

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (vs. KC)

Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. NO)

Sony Michel, RB, LAR (vs. SEA)

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (at DEN)

Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV (at CLE)

Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (at LAR)

Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at LAC)

Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at DEN)

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at CLE)

Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at BAL)

Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (vs. DAL)

David Montgomery, RB, CHI (vs. MIN)

D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (at BUF)

DeVante Parker, WR, MIA (vs. NYJ)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (at LAC)

Van Jefferson, WR, LAR (vs. SEA)

Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (at DEN)

DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (at LAR)

Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (at NYG)

Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (at JAC)

Javonte Williams, RB, DEN (vs. CIN)

Myles Gaskin, RB, MIA (vs. NYJ)

Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. GB)

Chase Claypool, WR, PIT (vs. TEN)

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (vs. ATL)

Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at PHI)

Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB (vs. NO)

Mike Williams, WR, LAC (vs. KC)

Michael Carter, RB, NYJ (at MIA)

James Conner, RB, ARI (at DET)

Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (at PHI)

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (at NYG)

James Robinson, RB, JAC (vs. HOU)

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (vs. NE)

Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (vs. GB)

Devonta Freeman, RB, BAL (vs. GB)

Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI (at DET)

Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN (vs. CIN)

Damien Harris, RB, NE (at IND)

Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (vs. WAS)

Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI (vs. MIN)

DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (vs. WAS)

KJ Osborn, WR, MIN (at CHI)

Christian Kirk, WR, ARI (at DET)

Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (at NYG)

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (vs. ARI)

A.J. Green, WR, ARI (at DET)

Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (vs. CIN)

D'Onta Foreman, RB, TEN (at PIT)

Dawson Knox, TE, BUF (vs. CAR)

Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA (at LAR)

Russell Gage, WR, ATL (at SF)

Cole Beasley, WR, BUF (vs. CAR)

Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA (vs. NYJ)

Darrel Williams, RB, KC (at LAC)

A.J. Dillon, RB, GB (at BAL)

David Johnson, RB, HOU (at JAC)

Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR (at BUF)

J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS (at PHI)

Corey Clement, RB, DAL (at NYG)

Marvin Jones Jr., WR, JAC (vs. HOU)

Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (vs. WAS)

Gabriel Davis, WR, BUF (vs. CAR)

Zach Ertz, TE, ARI (at DET)

Craig Reynolds, RB, DET (vs. ARI)

Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT (vs. TEN)

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (at IND)

Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (at SF)

Kendrick Bourne, WR, NE (at IND)

Rondale Moore, WR, ARI (at DET)

Julio Jones, WR, TEN (at PIT)

Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (at DEN)

T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET (vs. ARI)

Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG (vs. DAL)

Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE (at IND)

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE (vs. LV)

Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL (at NYG)

Robby Anderson, WR, CAR (at BUF)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, GB (at BAL)

Royce Freeman, RB, HOU (at JAC)

Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (vs. SEA)

