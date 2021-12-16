Environment

The lead paragraph in a United States Department of Agriculture report titled "Access to Food" that was released in the mid-autumn of 2021 read in part: "There are currently no nationwide shortages of food, although in some cases the inventory of certain foods at your grocery store might be temporarily low before stores can restock." Technically, the report is saying, Americans never experienced a true food shortage in 2021; there was always enough food to go around. But just because there may not have been technical food shortages, tell anyone who confronted bare grocery store shelf—aisle after aisle, visit after visit—that there were no grocery shortages in 2021 and you're bound to get an earful.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 17 HOURS AGO