ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Environment

wmfe.org
 16 hours ago

Thursday, December 11, 2014 • A new...

www.wmfe.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Poultry Site

Research promotes healthier poultry and environment

Three researchers from the West Virginia Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design aim to improve the health of chickens while using less fossil fuel. Although propane is commonly used as a heat source for agricultural buildings it can create a wet heat that exacerbates illness in poultry. Researchers...
AGRICULTURE
irei.com

Built environment in urgent need of regeneration

Debate is raging on what the city of the future will look like, with the pandemic serving to hasten many of the trends that were already reshaping the urban landscape and real estate markets. JLL’s report Regeneration. Shaping the built environment to create value for all shows the opportunity and accountability for real estate to regenerate cities. Findings of the report indicate that technology, sustainability pressures, and shifting workforce and consumer preferences are driving change in the way that land and buildings are used. These shifts have accelerated the impetus for investors, developers and occupi.
ECONOMY
abc27 News

York County going green for agriculture and environment

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Going green for agriculture and the environment. That was the topic of an event in Shrewsbury, York County. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack joined Senator Bob Casey to talk about how the “Build Back Better” infrastructure bill is investing to help businesses and the environment. They were at Saubel’s market, which […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

The Cost of Natural Disasters on Communities, the Environment

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Human beings have long grown accustomed to picking up the...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
arcamax.com

Is Growing Marijuana Really That Bad For The Environment?

As we harness the plant’s benefits, it’s highly important we don’t lose track of its effect on the environment, and continue working to prevent any negative impact. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. Marijuana is a psychoactive drug extracted from the cannabis plant. It...
AGRICULTURE
journalofaccountancy.com

Audit tips for a pandemic-changed environment

The business environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic has meant significant changes in the risks and results auditors consider and test during their engagements. In many cases, revenue and expenses have been altered dramatically; supply chain and labor challenges have presented new risks; and business strategies have changed swiftly as audit clients attempt to survive and thrive in the new environment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Virtual conferences better for environment: Study

Texas [US], December 10 (ANI): According to a new study, virtual conferences, which skyrocketed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, are easier to attend by people and have lowered the environmental footprint. The study has been published in the 'Nature Sustainability Journal'. A research team led by engineers from The University of...
ENVIRONMENT
smileypete.com

Remaining legally compliant in a changing environment

COVID-19 has altered the landscape for businesses, perhaps permanently. But one aspect of running a modern business remains constant: Staying nimble and adaptable is critical to an employer’s managing its labor force, whether working remotely or in person. But that also requires not being too far behind with modifying...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citrus
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
foxla.com

Coca-Cola recalls various Minute Maid drinks due to the presence of foreign matter

The Coca-Cola Company has recalled Minute Maid drinks sold in multiple states after some were contaminated by foreign matter. A limited quantity of refrigerated Minute Maid Berry Punch, Strawberry Lemonade, and Fruit Punch in 59-oz. cartons did not meet the company's "high-quality standards due to the potential presence of foreign matter," a spokesperson for Coca-Cola told FOX Business in a statement.
HEALTH
chainstoreage.com

Burger chain sets eyes on national expansion via new location strategy

A small-town “Americana” burger chain based in eastern North Carolina, is growing up. Hwy 55, which has more than 130 locations, has launched a multi-year expansion plan that will shift its real estate strategy from shopping centers to a stand-alone model. With five freestanding locations currently open, the fast-casual brand will open two additional ones by the end of this year.
RESTAURANTS
Kokomo Perspective

Market tells farmers not to store grain

Farmers are seeing good commodity prices this winter and a market that is telling them to sell now rather than storing their crop, but high input prices for next year’s crop are complicating the decision whether to sell. “We have a lot of balls in the air,” says Don...
AGRICULTURE
EatThis

15 Worst Grocery Shortages of 2021

The lead paragraph in a United States Department of Agriculture report titled "Access to Food" that was released in the mid-autumn of 2021 read in part: "There are currently no nationwide shortages of food, although in some cases the inventory of certain foods at your grocery store might be temporarily low before stores can restock." Technically, the report is saying, Americans never experienced a true food shortage in 2021; there was always enough food to go around. But just because there may not have been technical food shortages, tell anyone who confronted bare grocery store shelf—aisle after aisle, visit after visit—that there were no grocery shortages in 2021 and you're bound to get an earful.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
95.3 The Bear

Danger Zone: Alabama Dollar General Fined $320,000

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, has fined Dollar General $321,827. OSHA reports DG has a history of violations and repeated failures to protect its worker. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been fined based on the store’s failure to provide safe exits during an emergency, workers...
ALABAMA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Mistletoe – famous for stolen holiday kisses – is a parasite that steals water and nutrients from other plants

A parasitic plant with potentially poisonous berries might not sound like something that would boost your Christmas decorations to the next level. But, botanically speaking, that’s what mistletoe is. There are some 1,300 species of this evergreen plant worldwide. They’re all parasitic or semiparasitic, meaning they can survive only on a host plant. Rather than being rooted in the ground, they live on the branches of other trees and shrubs. Just two types are native to North America. Twelve species of the American mistletoe can be found distributed largely across the southern half of the U.S., mostly affecting deciduous trees in the...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy