ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

National Signing Day Recap: Larry Blustein joins Joe Rose

By The Joe Rose Show With Zach Krantz
560 The Joe
560 The Joe
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLEIu_0dOYRqIr00

Mario Cristobal just got to Miami but he has been very busy in a short time. Yesterday's National Signing Day saw Miami sign four star DL Nyjalik Kelly who headlines a class of other talented players. Now Coach Cristobal will turn his sights to the portal as well as continued recruiting as he tries to finalize the Miami roster for the 2022 season. The Hall of Famer Larry Blustein stopped by The Joe Rose Show on Thursday morning to discuss all of the major moves from a busy day yesterday. Blue also had some very strong thoughts on the NCAA and the future of college football. You can listen to our full conversation above!

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to nation's top recruit signing with Deion Sanders, Jackson State

The nation’s top overall prospect in 5-star cornerback Travis Hunter shocked the college football recruiting world Wednesday. Hunter, from Collins Hill, Georgia, flipped his commitment on signing day and inked with Deion Sanders and Jackson State over Florida State. He had been committed to FSU since March 3, 2020.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cristobal
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
SB Nation

9 jobs Urban Meyer could take next after he was fired by Jaguars

Urban Meyer is out as Jaguars head coach, and it’s time for the football coach to find a new career. It’s not like Meyer needs to work, I mean, the dude has been paid ludicrous amounts of money for much of his adult life, but money doesn’t always mean you’re content.
SOCCER
The Spun

Brian Kelly Reportedly Lets Go Of Notable LSU Coach

Just over a week ago, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly shocked the football world by leaving the Fighting Irish for LSU. In the time since he left, Kelly has been making numerous changes to the LSU coaching staff. On Tuesday afternoon, another one of his reported moves is making headlines.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Signing Day#Recruiting#American Football#The Joe Rose Show#Blue
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
Blue Springs Examiner

Where should Bo Nix, Max Johnson, Zach Calzada transfer? Here are some SEC schools in need

College football coaches predicted that loosening transfer restrictions on athletes would yield a free agency-like system, and that's come to fruition after the NCAA changed the rules last spring to grant immediate eligibility to all first-time transfers. The transfer portal is bursting at the seams, and it's not just full...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Look: Dan Orlovsky’s Tweet About Urban Meyer Goes Viral

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has been blasted over the last couple of days amid reports of inner turmoil between Meyer, staff members and players. Countless analysts have called for Meyer, who is in his first year with the franchise, to be fired. On Monday afternoon, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky simultaneously called out Meyer while advocating for his former head coach.
NFL
FanSided

Michigan State Football: 3 reasons 5-star OT Kiyaunta Goodwin will flip to Spartans

Five-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin was on campus this past weekend and it feels like Michigan State football is trending here. Folks, Tuck is absolutely comin’. The second-year Michigan State football coach is on the verge of signing his first top-20 class in East Lansing and the program’s first since 2016. If all goes as planned on Wednesday, he could very well end up with a top-15 group.
MICHIGAN STATE
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
560 The Joe

560 The Joe

Miami, FL
45
Followers
102
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Live coverage of the Miami Hurricanes, Miami Dolphins, and Florida Panthers! Stream, read and download 560 The Joe WQAM from any device on Audacy.

 https://www.audacy.com/wqam

Comments / 0

Community Policy