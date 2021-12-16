National Signing Day Recap: Larry Blustein joins Joe Rose

Mario Cristobal just got to Miami but he has been very busy in a short time. Yesterday's National Signing Day saw Miami sign four star DL Nyjalik Kelly who headlines a class of other talented players. Now Coach Cristobal will turn his sights to the portal as well as continued recruiting as he tries to finalize the Miami roster for the 2022 season. The Hall of Famer Larry Blustein stopped by The Joe Rose Show on Thursday morning to discuss all of the major moves from a busy day yesterday. Blue also had some very strong thoughts on the NCAA and the future of college football. You can listen to our full conversation above!