Following the tragedy of Astroworld last month, ten people died and hundreds were injured, resulting in a series of lawsuits. According to Consequence, though, Travis Scott has already begun dismissing many of these cases. The article describes how the artist is issuing a “general denial” to lawsuits — essentially claiming that he had no responsibility for the injuries and deaths that occurred during his concert. The victims and festival organizers have consolidated into a “multi-district litigation,” which will allow the judge to read both sides at once, something that is often standard for mass injury cases.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO