A woman has been found guilty of murdering her partner’s 16-month-old daughter, Star Hobson, after the toddler endured months of assaults and psychological harm.Savannah Brockhill was found guilty by a jury at Bradford Crown Court of killing Star after she suffered “utterly catastrophic” injuries in her home in Keighley, West Yorkshire.Brockhill was the partner of Star‘s mother, Frankie Smith, who was cleared of murder on Tuesday but convicted of causing or allowing the toddler’s death.The toddler suffered a cardiac arrest and died on 22 September 2020 in a West Yorkshire hospital as a result of “unsurvivable” injuries.The child’s mother, Smith, 20, was...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO