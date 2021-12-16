New task force aims at online sales of stolen goods

Inside an expansive and noisy distribution center just east of Atlanta, Home Depot is trying to solve a problem that's plaguing its stores: large orders from pro shoppers. Contractors' needs are very different than the average customer's, and while they make up only 5% of Home Depot's shoppers, they account for 45% of its $132 billion in annual sales. They often buy bulky items in vast quantities and want -- or rather demand -- to receive the orders on a stringent timeline. That's become an especially intense problem for Home Depot, as with other retailers, amid the supply-chain crunch that's upended stocking and transport around the country and the world.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO