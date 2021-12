A Jersey City man has been arrested and charged with strangling his girlfriend in October, ending a week-long manhunt, The Jersey Journal has learned. Tyquan Baisden, 25, has been charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon (cord) and Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is being held in Hudson County jail and is expected to appear at a detention hearing in the next few days.

