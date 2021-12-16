Did Fort Smith hold a secret vote? Five things to know about the lawsuit against the city

A lawsuit brought against the city of Fort Smith by lawyer Joey McCutchen claiming that officials had a secret vote was in court Wednesday.

Here are five things to know about the case and why it matters.

Secret Vote?

McCutchen claims that the city board of directors had a secret vote, in violation of the state's Freedom of Information Act.

McCutchen along with Robert Steinbuch and Stephen Napurano represented Fort Smith resident Kristin Kitchens.

"All that matters here is what the FOIA allows," Steinbuch said.

How?

Director Lavon Morton requested via email that the city remove an item from its agenda Nov. 12. City law states that four board members may remove an agenda item.

City Clerk Sherri Gard called each board member and polled them to see if they wanted the item on the agenda.

Gard claimed that the move was not a vote. She said that it was removing an agenda item and that she called the members to get their concurrence on the topic.

"To vote is to approve something," Gard said. "To concur is to be in agreement."

Over What?

Gard called the board to decide whether the members wanted to allot money for the parks department in an extension of a sales tax that they were voting on in the upcoming Nov. 16 meeting.

As a result of Gard's poll, the board decided not to direct money from the proposed sales tax to the parks department.

In the Nov. 16 meeting, the board instead chose to direct the money toward the Fort Smith Police Department and consent decree items. The city is working to update its sewer system because of an Environmental Protection Agency consent decree mandating officials do so.

Fort Smith residents will vote on whether to approve the sales tax in a special election Feb. 8.

McCutchen's Position

McCutchen accuses the city of violating FOIA and wants to make the board's Nov. 16 vote void.

"All of that has to be re-done in public," Steinbuch said.

Steinbuch argued that the city did have a secret vote and against the city's claim that it was simply removing an item from the agenda.

"I mean it's all the same thing, right?" Steinbuch said of the city's use of the word concurrence. He said that it was synonymous with voted or polled.

City's Position

Jerry Canfield and Colby Roe represented the city in the hearing.

Canfield pointed out that what the board eventually approved at its Nov. 16 meeting was significantly different from what was placed on the agenda. At the Nov. 16 meeting, the board amended the item three times.

The city lawyers also noted that even though the parks department was removed from being one of the recipients of the sales tax through Gard's phone call with the directors, the directors could still discuss giving parks money at the Nov. 16 meeting and could even make amendments adding parks back as a recipient of the money.

Judge Greg Magness said he will make a decision on the trial before the end of the workday Thursday.

