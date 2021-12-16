Pickup Truck Slams Into Lehigh Valley Home [PHOTOS]

A pickup truck barreled into the front yard of a Lehigh Valley Home after colliding with another vehicle Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The crash occurred at North Broad Street ext. and Beil Avenue in Upper Nazareth, according to the local fire department.

The photos show the truck in the home’s front yard and a second vehicle — appearing to be a white SUV — heavily damaged nearby.

“Luckily, no one was injured,” said the Upper Nazareth Fire Department.

Assisting agencies include the Upper Nazareth Police Department and Nazareth Medics.

