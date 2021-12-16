ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

By Michael Fabiano
 16 hours ago
Welcome to Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season aka the fantasy playoffs! We've been building to this week for months. These are the games that really count.

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot is critical! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 15 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 15 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 15 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (D/ST)

KICKER RANKINGS

  1. Matt Prater, ARI (at DET)
  2. Matt Gay, LAR (vs. SEA)
  3. Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at NYG)
  4. Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. CAR)
  5. Ryan Succop, TB (vs. NO)
  6. Harrison Butker, KC (at LAC)
  7. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. GB)
  8. Nick Folk, NE (at IND)
  9. Greg Joseph, MIN (at CHI)
  10. Robbie Gould, SF (vs. ATL)
  11. Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. WAS)
  12. Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. NYJ)
  13. Randy Bullock, TEN (at PIT)
  14. Chase McLaughlin, CLE (vs. LV)
  15. Michael Badgley, IND (vs. NE)
  16. Mason Crosby, GB (at BAL)
  17. Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. CIN)
  18. Dustin Hopkins, LAC (vs. KC)
  19. Evan McPherson, CIN (at DEN)
  20. Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. TEN)
  21. Daniel Carlson, LV (at CLE)
  22. Brian Johnson, WAS (at PHI)
  23. Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. MIN)
  24. Younghoe Koo, ATL (at SF)
  25. Zane Gonzalez, CAR (at BUF)
  26. Brett Maher, NO (at TB)
  27. Jason Myers, SEA (at LAR)
  28. Graham Gano, NYG (vs. DAL)
  29. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at JAC)
  30. Matthew Wright, JAC (vs. HOU)
  31. Eddy Pineiro, NYJ (at MIA)
  32. Riley Patterson, DET (vs. ARI)

