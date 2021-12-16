Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

Welcome to Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season aka the fantasy playoffs! We've been building to this week for months. These are the games that really count.

Matt Prater, ARI (at DET) Matt Gay, LAR (vs. SEA) Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at NYG) Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. CAR) Ryan Succop, TB (vs. NO) Harrison Butker, KC (at LAC) Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. GB) Nick Folk, NE (at IND) Greg Joseph, MIN (at CHI) Robbie Gould, SF (vs. ATL) Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. WAS) Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. NYJ) Randy Bullock, TEN (at PIT) Chase McLaughlin, CLE (vs. LV) Michael Badgley, IND (vs. NE) Mason Crosby, GB (at BAL) Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. CIN) Dustin Hopkins, LAC (vs. KC) Evan McPherson, CIN (at DEN) Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. TEN) Daniel Carlson, LV (at CLE) Brian Johnson, WAS (at PHI) Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. MIN) Younghoe Koo, ATL (at SF) Zane Gonzalez, CAR (at BUF) Brett Maher, NO (at TB) Jason Myers, SEA (at LAR) Graham Gano, NYG (vs. DAL) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at JAC) Matthew Wright, JAC (vs. HOU) Eddy Pineiro, NYJ (at MIA) Riley Patterson, DET (vs. ARI)

