How Louisiana football signing class ranked in the Sun Belt despite two recruits flipping

When dust settled after the opening of the three-day NCAA early signing period, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football had an eight-member class ranked by 247Sports as one of the best in the Sun Belt Conference.

UL was fifth in the 10-team Sun Belt based on total points, but second behind only Coastal Carolina based on average rating points per signee.

Coastal signees averaged 84.14 points. UL’s averaged 84.12, up from 83.53 in the last recruiting cycle.

Point totals include only high school signees and juco transfers.

New UL coach Michael Desormeaux signed seven high school recruits.

Four are from Louisiana: Neville cornerback Lorenzell Dubose, West St. John inside linebacker Kailep Edwards, Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss and Grand Lake offensive tackle Bryant Williams.

Three are from Texas: receiver Jaydon Johnson, safety Damon Youngblood and tight end Terrance Carter.

UL also signed juco transfer, Kilgore (Texas) College defensive lineman Marcus Wiser.

The Cajuns’ class finished second in the Sun Belt despite failed efforts by in-state Louisiana Tech to flip several UL-recruited prospects, including Chriss.

UL lost one former commit, Texas high school offensive lineman Christian Wells, to former Cajuns coach Billy Napier and Florida, and another, Texas high school edge rusher Trey Fite, to SMU.

Louisiana Tech made offers to Chriss, Fite, Texas high school center/UL decommit Van Wells and Texas high school edge rusher/UL decommit Camron Cooper after Napier left for Florida earlier this month and after Sonny Cumbie replaced Skip Holtz as coach.

But the Cajuns fended off Louisiana Tech to keep their QB while also signing Dubose, a former Bulldogs decommit who according to 247Sports Composite is the highest rated signee in UL’s early class at 88.09.

Edwards (87.0) is the second-highest rated.

Four one-time Cajun commits didn’t sign anywhere: Wells, Cooper, Texas high school tight end Hayden Hansen and Zachary receiver Charles Robertson.

Wells, Cooper and Hansen all decommitted from UL during the final few weeks before the early signing period opened.

Cooper, offered from Southern Miss and Syracuse after decommitting, and Wells remain unsigned. So does Hansen, who was offered by Sam Houston State and made a late visit to UTSA after decommitting. Robertson didn’t sign with any program either. He received late offers from FCS programs Southeastern Louisiana and Southern.