ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

New drug recall issued: Stop taking these cold & flu medicines immediately

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OpUrY_0dOYQ0tT00
Don't Miss : Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, $89 AirPods, more

After the COVID-19 drug recall from a few days ago, we’ll also warn you about a medicine recall that involves a different illness that’s in season in the winter. That’s the flu, an endemic infectious disease that’s been overshadowed in recent years by the novel coronavirus. Unlike the COVID drug recall that had no immediate effect on consumers, the new Rompe Pecho cold and flu drug recall is something you’ll want to pay attention to. That’s because you might currently own several brands of the cold and flu drugs covered in the recall, whereas the remdesivir recall only concerned hospitals.

The Rompe Pecho cold and flu drug recall

Efficient Laboratories expanded its voluntary Rompe Pecho cold and flu drug recall this week to include an additional 12 lots of products that might be contaminated with microbes. The recall includes Rompe Pecho CF, Rompe Pecho EX, Rompe Pecho MAX, and Rompe Pecho DM.

The drugmaker distributed these cold and flu drugs in 2019, but they don’t expire until 2022. Therefore, buyers might still have several versions of these recalled drugs at home.

The company advises customers not to use the cold and flu drugs in the following lots, as all of them are included in the expanded recall:

  • Rompe Pecho CF – Lots: 19F88 (Exp. Jun. 2022); 19G164 (Exp. Jul. 2022)
  • Rompe Pecho DM – Lots: 19F168 (Exp. Jun. 2022); 19G145 (Exp. Jul. 2022); 19G361 (Exp. Jul. 2022); 19G449 (Exp. Jul. 2022); 19G491 (Exp. Jul. 2022)
  • Rompe Pecho EX – Lots: 19H20 (Exp. Aug. 2022); 19J98 (Exp. Sep. 2022); 19A418 (Exp. Jan. 2022); 19E411 (Exp. May 2022)
  • Rompe Pecho MAX – Lot: 19G219 (Exp. Jul. 2022)

Efficient Laboratories cites microbial contamination concerns as the reason for the Rompe Pecho cold and flu drug recall. Consumption of these cold and flu drugs in the recall might lead to illness, according to the press release on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.

What you should do

Efficient Laboratories says it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the four Rompe Pecho brands above. Efficient Laboratories said back in January 2020 that consuming the contaminated medicine could result in vomiting and diarrhea. That’s the initial Rompe Pecho recall that the drugmaker expanded a few days ago to include the new lots above.

The company says it distributed the Rompe Pecho products in the recall nationwide to wholesalers and retailers. The lot numbers and expiration dates are on the bottom of the cartons containing the recalled cold and flu drugs.

Customers who have Rompe Pecho EX, Rompe Pecho CF, Rompe Pecho DM, or Rompe Pecho MAX should discard their supply if it’s part of the lots in the recall.

If you’ve experienced any issues after taking the cold and flu drug in the recall, you should contact your doctor.

You should check out the full press release at this link , which contains contact information for Efficient Laboratories and the FDA. Also, make sure you go through the original Rompe Pecho flu drug recall from January 2020 . The current drug recall is an expansion of that action.

The post New drug recall issued: Stop taking these cold & flu medicines immediately appeared first on BGR .

Comments / 2

Related
BGR.com

Major drug recall: This company recalled every medicine it makes, so check your home

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: How are these 150+ Amazon Black Friday deals back today? The FDA this week announced a sweeping recall involving all drugs compounded at and products from Edge Pharma, LLC. The recall is because the products from there have sterility issues that could cause several safety complications when used. Aside from the drug recall, the recall also includes containers, IV bags, syringes, drop containers, vials, bottles, and jars. The items subject to the drug recall The list of recalled drugs is extensive, to say the least. The full list is too long to publish in this article, but it can...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BGR.com

Urgent FDA fish recall: All this fish should be thrown out immediately

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: $197 AirPods Pro, rare Bose deal, Lenovo Chromebook, LG OLED TVs, more First, there was a massive meat recall involving 119,091 pounds of salame sticks potentially contaminated with Salmonella. Now, there’s an urgent FDA fish recall involving a bacterial infection threat. Oregon Lox has recalled seven different Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon Lox brands. Routine sampling found that a specific lot might have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The bacteria can cause listeriosis, which can be especially dangerous to some groups of people. Buyers who think they’ve purchased the salmon varieties from the lot that Oregon Lox recalled...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Fish Recall Issued, Product Possibly Contaminated by Bacteria That Causes 'Fatal Infections'

Fish fans on the West Coast might want to toss their lox into the trash if they bought Oregon Lox Company products recently. Earlier this month, the Eugene, Oregon-based company voluntarily recalled brands of Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon Lox after learning some of the salmon could be contaminated with an organism that could cause "fatal infections" in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. The affected product was distributed in Alaska, California, Oregon, and Washington and shipped frozen.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Medicine#Drug Recall#The Recall#Airpods#Covid#Efficient Laboratories#Rompe Pecho Ex#Rompe Pecho Dm#Exp
EatThis

The Marijuana Side Effect That Doctors are Seeing Surge

There have been reports of a "mysterious vomiting illness" linked to marijuana and there's a name for it, too: Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome. "Doctors are seeing it more often now," says Leah Sera, PharmD, MA, BCPS, assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Science (PPS) at the School of Pharmacy, director of the MS in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics program, and a clinical pharmacist who practices in the field of palliative care. So what are the symptoms of Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome? Read on for 5 essential things you need to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MyWabashValley.com

These drugs are NOT SAFE for use, FDA warns

(WEHT) — Edge Pharma recently announced they’ll be pulling all their drug products off shelves through a voluntary nationwide recall. As for the recall reason, the Food and Drug Administration states, “All products are being recalled due to process issues that could lead to a lack of sterility assurance for products intended to be sterile and could impact the safety and quality of non-sterile products.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AL.com

A COVID booster shot might cause these side effects

The topic of side effects from COVID vaccines available in the U.S. has become increasingly relevant as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID booster for all adults. As of Wednesday, 30.7 million people...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

If You Bought This Supplement on Amazon, Stop Using It, FDA Says

In the United States, most people use dietary supplements. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) research, 57.6 percent of adults age 20 and over say they use them, with even more individuals in older age groups reporting supplement use. If you're one of those millions who do, you'll want to pay close attention to the news of the latest company recall in the thriving dietary supplement market, which might affect you. Read on to find out which supplements are currently being recalled, and what you should do if you have these products at home right now.
HEALTH
UPI News

Many psychiatric patients getting risky drug gabapentin 'off-label'

Most prescriptions for the medication gabapentin are for unapproved uses -- and many patients end up taking it along with drugs that create potentially dangerous interactions. That's the conclusion of a new study that looked at "off-label" use of gabapentin. In the United States, the drug is officially approved for treating certain seizures and some forms of nerve pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Sometimes, medications work so well that you experience virtually no side effects whatsoever, enjoying only relief from the condition they were intended to treat. And in the case of other medicines, you may notice immediate side effects, ranging from mild to severe. Unfortunately, one particular medication is now being pulled from the market because it's so potent it could actually be toxic to users, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover which medication is being recalled and what to do if you have it at home.
RETAIL
easyhealthoptions.com

Risky drugs: From bladder trouble to vision damage

For consumers who suffer lifelong side effects after prescription drug use, the question that often arises first is: How could medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cause them serious harm?. Elmiron (pentosan polysulfate sodium) is one of the drugs that led consumers to make that inquiry. A...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

1 in 5 people with hypertension take drugs that increase blood pressure

Most people with hypertension in the United States have not managed to lower their blood pressure to recommended levels with treatment. There are many causes of high blood pressure, and some drugs can contribute to this. Researchers have shown that many individuals with hypertension are taking medications that could raise...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Cannabis Use Could Cause Harmful, Toxic Drug Interactions With Prescription Medications

Using cannabis alongside other drugs may come with a significant risk of harmful drug-drug interactions, new research by scientists at Washington State University suggests. The researchers looked at cannabinoids—a group of substances found in the cannabis plant—and their major metabolites found in cannabis users’ blood and found that they interfere with two families of enzymes that help metabolize a wide range of drugs prescribed for a variety of conditions. As a result, either the drugs’ positive effects might decrease or their negative effects might increase with too much building up in the body, causing unintended side effects such as toxicity or accidental overdose.
PHARMACEUTICALS
villages-news.com

Many common drugs can raise blood pressure

A very important new study of 27,599 adults, average age 47-50, showed that almost 15 percent of North American adults and almost 19 percent of those with high blood pressure take medications that can raise blood pressure (JAMA Intern Med, November 22, 2021). The blood-pressure-raising medicines taken most frequently were antidepressants, NSAIDs, steroids, and estrogens.
HEALTH
Bradenton Herald

A Miami company recalls cold medicine nationwide for possible contamination (again)

For the third time in just over two years, Rompe Pecho flu and cold medicines have been recalled on the possibility of having a microbial contamination. Efficient Laboratories, based in Northwest Miami-Dade, pulled 12 lots over four varieties of Rompe Pecho over the weekend for the same reason it recalled some in 2019 and 2020. These lots were distributed in 2019, according to the Efficient-written, FDA-posted recall notice.
MIAMI, FL
news-graphic.com

Cold and Flu Season Tips to Keep Medicine out of Young Children’s Reach

(StatePoint) A recent study found that approximately three in four emergency visits for accidents related to over-the-counter cold and flu medicines among young children were made after a child got into the medicine on their own. Are all of your medicines kept somewhere safe? With a potentially tough cold and flu season upon us, experts are urging parents and caregivers to remember to keep medicines up and away and out of sight and reach of young children.
HEALTH
BGR.com

BGR.com

280K+
Followers
6K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy