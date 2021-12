After graduating from Marjory Stoneman Douglas in 2018, Andrew Siren continues honoring those lost in the massacre by wearing number 17 in college. While at Lake Forest College, Siren was part of one of the best Division III teams in the country. He says this experience of playing college football has been one of the best experiences of his life with the bonds he made.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 15 DAYS AGO