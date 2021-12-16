ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Maxar (MAXR) to Launch 2 WorldView Legion Satellites in Spring

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 20 hours ago

Maxar Technologies Inc. MAXR recently announced that it will launch the first two WorldView Legion satellites in collaboration with the aerospace giant — SpaceX. The Westminster, CO-based company has a booked window of May 15, 2022, to Jun 13, 2022, for the lift-off. The testing of these two satellites is currently underway.
With a global footprint in more than 70 countries, Maxar is recognized as a trusted name in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The company operates the world’s most sophisticated constellation of earth imaging satellites.
It delivers ground-breaking technologies to enhance national intelligence with commercial imagery and expertise. Maxar’s constellation of high-resolution satellites is widely known for its unrivaled accuracy, which helps in making critical, time-sensitive decisions.
The WorldView Legion is a fleet of advanced satellites, which are equipped with remote monitoring for enhanced support of emergency response and maritime surveillance. Its high-frequency collection of delicate imagery supports accurate mapping to better understand on-ground conditions.
Designed to improve critical earth intelligence applications, the WorldView Legion satellite constellation gives Maxar the ability to revisit the most rapidly changing areas on earth up to 15 times per day for monitoring missions. The revisits help gather information, which can be useful for national security and environmental sustainability.
Maxar’s shares have declined 21.9% against the industry ’s growth of 9.9% in the past year. We, however, remain confident of the inherent potential of this stock, thanks to its solid growth plans and accretive bookings in both the Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XQoz4_0dOYPflg00 Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The satellites are also compatible with global infrastructure and access programs for Maxar customers. Maxar has planned to launch six WorldView Legion satellites. The WorldView Legion constellation boasts highly accurate collection capacity, which powers sensor-to-shooter applications and wide-area, artificial intelligence and machine learning modeling.
The six satellites will fly in both polar and mid-inclination orbits with 30 cm-class resolution data, thereby enabling Maxar to collect more imagery between plus or minus 50 degrees latitude as the majority of the world's population lives in this zone. Also, it will help to transition from 2D to 3D capabilities to address crucial missions like GPS-denied navigation and autonomy and network planning.
Of late, the company has been making significant progress on its near-term priorities for sustained top and bottom-line growth. These comprise efforts to re-engineer the Space Solutions business, and position Imagery and Services businesses for long-term growth. It is also making efforts to provide greater value to its mission partners with a consistent focus on speed, expanded data sources and tools.
Maxar is making progress on its multi-year strategy to position it for sustained revenue, earnings and cash-flow growth. Based on the distinct operational strategy, Maxar is confident of catering to its government and commercial customers in 2022 on the back of WorldView Legion’s avant-garde capabilities.
Maxar currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
The Liberty SiriusXM Group LSXMK is a solid pick in the industry, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 136.2% upward over the past 60 days.
Liberty SiriusXM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58.9%, on average. It has gained 10.8% in the past year.
Clearfield, Inc. CLFD also flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 8.8% upward over the past 60 days.
Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average. CLFD has rallied 168% in the past year.
Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 14.1% upward over the past 60 days.
Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has returned 26.6% in the past year. QCOM has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.3%.


Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
ExecutiveBiz

Maxar Eyes May-June Launch of New Earth Imaging Satellites

Maxar Technologies is planning to hold a launch between May 15 and June 13 for the first two of its six WorldView Legion imaging satellites onboard a SpaceX rocket. The upcoming WorldView Legion satellite constellation is meant to provide geospatial intelligence with a 30 cm-class resolution in both polar and mid-inclination orbits, the Westminster, Colorado-based imaging company said Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

Satellite Vu orders first satellite from SSTL

PARIS — Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd. (SSTL) won a contract from British Earth observation startup Satellite Vu to build the first satellite in a constellation designed to provide thermal infrared imaging for climate change applications. SSTL said Dec. 16 that it will build the satellite as a pathfinder for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inverse

This revolutionary NASA tech could make a Mars city possible

Over the next 15 years, multiple space agencies and their commercial partners intend to mount crewed missions to the Moon and Mars. In addition to placing “footprints and flags” on these celestial bodies, there are plans to establish the infrastructure for a long-term human presence. Several technologies are currently being researched and developed to meet these mission requirements and ensure astronaut safety.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qualcomm Incorporated#Satellite Constellation#Maxr#Maxar Technologies Inc#Westminster#The Worldview Legion#Zacks Investment Research
murphyshockeylaw.net

A new satellite market projection predicts the launch of 1,700 satellites

Euroconsult has issued the 2021 edition of its “Satellites to be Built & Launched” report, the latest in a series that has continuously established the industry norm for satellite market analysis. The 17,000 satellites scheduled to be launched over the next ten years indicate a fourfold rise over the previous decade, indicating structural shifts in the entire space ecosystem as well as the pandemic’s limited short-term impact.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wnctimes.com

Rocket Lab Launches 109th Satellite to Orbit

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB), a leading launch and space systems company, has successfully deployed two satellites to orbit for real-time geospatial intelligence company BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY), bringing the total number of satellites deployed by Rocket Lab to 109. “Congratulations and welcome to space once again, BlackSky. These back-to-back...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

Rocket launches two satellites from Florida space coast

At 5:19 a.m., Dec. 7, 2021, while many along Florida’s space coast likely slept, a United Launch Alliance Atlas V at Cape Canaveral SFS, Florida, powered the Department of Defense’s Space Test Program-3 mission and two satellites into space. The STP is managed by Space Force’s Space Systems...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
midfloridanewspapers.com

SpaceX launches 50 satellites

SpaceX launched another group of networked Starlink satellites on Thursday, Dec. 2 from Kennedy Space Center. The launch was originally scheduled for Dec. 1, but had to be pushed back a day. There were 48 Starlink satellites and two BlackSky Earth satellites aboard the Falcon 9 rocket. SpaceX had 53...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techacrobat.com

Amazon to Launch First Two Internet Satellites in 2022

Amazon has now decided to join the space scene. The e-commerce giant will use small rockets to launch satellite prototypes into orbit. Two of Amazon’s satellite prototypes will launch into space in the latter part of 2022. This will officially start the competition with SpaceX for supplying high-speed satellite internet service to customers in low earth orbit. Additionally, this effort will serve as a critical test of the design of these satellites to see how well they work before launching their constellation into space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
gpsworld.com

Galileo Constellation Grows with the Launch of Two New Satellites

After a three-day delay, on Dec. 4, at 7:19 p.m. EST (00:19 GMT) launch service provider Arianespace launched Galileo satellites 27 and 28 on a Soyuz launcher from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. Manufactured by OHB, the satellites are operated by SpaceOpal for the EU Space Program Agency (EUSPA), which, in turn, is operating the mission on behalf of the European Commission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Watch Ariane 5 Launch Galileo Satellites on Night of 3-4 December

KOUROU, French Guiana (ESA PR) — Europe’s latest Galileo satellites will be launched on the night of 3-4 December. Arianespace has taken the decision to begin fuelling their three-stage Soyuz launcher. Galileo satellites 27 – 28 are now scheduled to be launched by Soyuz launcher VS26 from Europe’s Spaceport in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

NASA is preparing to build new rocket launch site at Cape Canaveral for SpaceX’s Starship and Super Heavy spacecraft

SpaceX is moving forward with its plans to construct a new Starship launch pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. The Elon Musk-led company requested the American space agency conduct environmental assessments of its Launch Complex 49, which is an unbuilt launch facility located at the northern end of the center.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Atlantic

Why NASA Is Trying to Dodge the Moon

The biggest, most powerful space telescope in history is currently sitting on top of a rocket in French Guiana, on the northeastern coast of South America, awaiting its blazing departure from this planet. The James Webb Space Telescope is designed to point its 18 gold-coated mirrors into the darkness and reveal hidden wonders in the universe. But its last few months on Earth have been a little stressful.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ExecutiveBiz

Northrop, Ball Subject Space Force Missile Tracking Payload Candidate to Environmental Tests

A Northrop Grumman and Ball Aerospace-built missile warning sensor payload candidate for the U.S. Space Force has passed three rounds of space environment testing that simulated conditions in geosynchronous Earth orbit. The Next Generation Persistent Infrared GEO Engineering Development Unit payload underwent ambient functional evaluation, thermal vacuum chamber and acoustic...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Lompoc Record

SpaceX Falcon 9 scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Saturday morning

SpaceX's two-stage Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to blast off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:46 a.m. Saturday, deploying a batch of 52 Starlink internet satellites into Earth's orbit. The satellite technology seeks to improve network and broadband signal interface for internet users around the world, according to SpaceX.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Axios

A private mission to Venus

A privately funded mission to Venus expected to launch in 2023 could kick off a series of launches that could help reveal whether Earth's "evil twin" once hosted — or still hosts — life. Why it matters: A controversial study published in 2020 suggests there might be phosphine...
ASTRONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy