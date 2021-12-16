ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Cloud's Earth Day Run returns in 2022 after 2-year break

By Brian Mozey, St. Cloud Times
 16 hours ago

The Earth Day Run is back.

The CentraCare Earth Day Run will return in 2022 after taking a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from Bill Corcoran from Active Central MN.

The Earth Day Run is scheduled for Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 with the start and finish lines in downtown St. Cloud. The race expects to host between 4,000 to 5,000 runners from around the Midwest.

Active Central MN will also be in charge of the Apple Duathlon and the three Graniteman Triathlon Series. The goal for Active Central MN is to offer or support as many as 12 events throughout the year.

The Earth Day Run has different options like half marathon, half marathon relay, 5K, 1K and an expo. To register or find out more, you can visit The Earth Day Run's website .

Brian Mozey is the high school sports reporter for the St. Cloud Times. Reach him at 320-255-8772 or bmozey@stcloudtimes.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrianMozey .

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud's Earth Day Run returns in 2022 after 2-year break

