As a 12-year-old queer kid, I was enthralled by Anne Rice's fictional worlds

By Opinion by Rakesh Satyal
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Rakesh Satyal is the author of the novels "Blue Boy" and "No One Can Pronounce My Name" and is an executive editor at HarperOne, a division of HarperCollins. The views expressed here are his own. Read more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — I first read Anne Rice's "Interview with...

