As a 12-year-old queer kid, I was enthralled by Anne Rice's fictional worlds

Middle school is excruciating for everyone, but for many parents, Greg Heffley of the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series is a constant reminder of how difficult those formative years can be, and how the emotions of pre-teens can sometimes be as unexplainable as their decision making abilities. Based on Jeff Kinney's best-selling book series of the same name, Disney+ just debuted the new animated version of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," centered around Greg, a middle child and the frequent target of bullying at school, which definitely influences his actions as a less-than-reliable narrator. Starring Brady Noon of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," the new comedy is the latest addition to Kinney's 16 novels, a spin-off series, and four live action films.
Comments / 0