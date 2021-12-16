ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Cummins (CMI) Sanctions Share-Buyback Program Worth $2B

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 23 hours ago

Cummins Inc. CMI recently disclosed that its board of directors has authorized a common stock repurchase program of $2 billion.
This announcement comes in as the company concludes its prior authorization of $2 billion, announced in 2019.
The latest share repurchase program reiterates Cummins’ commitment to boosting shareholders’ value and showcases its confidence in its long-term performance.
Headquartered in Columbus, IN, Cummins is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of diesel and natural gas engines and powertrain-related component products. The company offers products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), distributors and dealers through a diversified network of company-owned and independent distributor facilities over 9,000 dealer locations.
The company’s efforts and investments to ramp up its fuel cell and hydrogen production technology capabilities are commendable. Cummins has distinct hydrogen capabilities, spanning from fuel production to storage and vehicle power. It is rapidly fortifying its capabilities to provide hydrogen technologies at scale, which is crucial to the world’s green energy transition through the hydrogen economy. Moreover, Cummins is playing a pivotal role in advancing the hydrogen ecosphere, including hydrogen engines, fuel cells, electrolyzers and storage tanks, and has deployed more than 600 electrolyzers across 100 countries.
Cummins’ investor-friendly moves are praiseworthy. In July, Cummins’ management approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.45 per share, marking an increase of 7% from the previous $1.35. This dividend announcement marked the 12th consecutive year of dividend increase for Cummins, outlining the company’s consistent practice of returning wealth to shareholders while ploughing back some profits for the future. In the first nine months of 2021, the firm returned $1.83 billion to shareholders via dividends and buybacks, consistent with its target of returning 75% of operating cash flow to investors in 2021. Cummins’ return on equity (ROE) of 25% compares favorably with the sector’s 15%. Further, the company’s annual dividend of $5.80 per share currently reflects a dividend yield of 2.65%, comparing favorably with the sector’s 0.65%. This demonstrates management’s approach to efficiently and timely reward shareholders.
However, Cummins projects the global microchip deficit to pose challenges for the firm and expects the supply-chain constraints to persist through 2021. Further, rising capex as well as high launch and operating costs are likely to mar Cummins' margins going forward.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Cummins currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
A few better-ranked stocks in the auto space include Goodyear Tire GT , Tesla TSLA and Harley-Davidson HOG , all of which flaunt a Zacks Rank of 1.
Goodyear has an expected earnings growth rate of 196.86% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 80 cents over the last 60 days.
Goodyear beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the last four quarters. GT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 228.45%, on average. Its shares have rallied 91.3% over the past year.
Tesla has an expected earnings growth rate of 166.96% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 62 cents over the last 60 days.
Tesla beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missing once. TSLA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.38%, on average. Its shares have rallied 56.7% over the past year.
Harley-Davidson has an expected earnings growth rate of 34.92% for the current quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 32 cents over the last 60 days.
Harley-Davidson beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missing once. HOG has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 138.45%, on average. Its shares have risen 4.2% over the past year.


Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HarleyDavidson, Inc. (HOG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cummins Inc. (CMI): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Is Realty Income's (O) Latest Dividend Hike Sustainable?

Delighting its shareholders, Realty Income Corporation O announced its 114th common stock monthly dividend hike since the company’s NYSE listing in 1994. The company will pay 24.65 cents per share in dividend compared with 24.6 cents paid earlier. The increased dividend will be paid out on Jan 14 to...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmi#Hydrogen Economy#Hydrogen Production#Hydrogen Fuel#Cummins Inc
Entrepreneur

Why General Electric (GE) Stock Might be a Great Pick

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is General Electric Company GE. This is because this security in Diversified Operations space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important because, often times,...
STOCKS
Republic

Cummins repurchasing up to $2 billion of its shares

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Cummins Inc. has announced that its board of directors has authorized the company to repurchase up to $2 billion of its own shares in what local analysts said was a sign that Columbus’ largest employer is generating a lot of cash and finds its stock attractive.
COLUMBUS, IN
Street.Com

Bristol-Myers Stock Jumps on Dividend Boost, $15 Billion Share Buyback Increase

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Report shares jumped higher Monday after the drugmaker boosted its quarterly dividend and added $15 billion to its buyback program. Bristol-Myers, which posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings of $2 per share, while boosting its full year profit forecast in late October, increased...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
Seekingalpha.com

Chesapeake Energy authorizes $1B stock buyback program

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) +2.6% pre-market after saying it plans to repurchase up to $1B worth of its common stock and/or warrants from time to time over the next two years. The value of the buyback program represents ~15% of the company's $6.68B market cap as of Wednesday's close, according to...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Factors to Note Ahead of Micron's (MU) Q1 Earnings Release

Micron Technology MU is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 20. The company projects fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.10 (+/- 10 cents) per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly earnings, pinned at $2.10 per share, remained unchanged over the last 60 days. The consensus mark indicates a 169.2% surge from the year-ago quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Factors Likely to Influence Rite Aid (RAD) in Q3 Earnings

Rite Aid Corporation RAD is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 21, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $6.28 billion, suggesting a 2.7% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $6.12 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal third-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 18 cents, whereas it reported earnings of 40 cents in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Worthington Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Worthington Industries beat estimated earnings by 23.26%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.72, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $501,908,000.00 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

General Electric: Dividend Insights

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from General Electric. (NYSE:GENERAL) announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share. On Monday, General Electric will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.08 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Boston Scientific (BSX) New Buyouts Aid Amid COVID Resurgence

Boston Scientific Corporation’s BSX recent acquisitions have added various products with immense potential to its portfolio. However, unfavorable currency movement and product recalls have been major dampeners. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Over the past year, Boston Scientific has outperformed the industry it belongs to. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Entrepreneur

Penske (PAG) to Add $100M in Revenues With Erhard BMW Buyout

Penske Automotive Group PAG recently acquired Erhard BMW of Bloomfield, located in Bloomfield Hills, MI. The buyout represents the company's 48th BMW dealership globally and the largest BMW dealership in Michigan. The Erhard BMW store, founded in 1965 by Erhard Dahm, is located on Telegraph Road, north of Square Lake Road.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy