New model improves accuracy of machine learning in COVID-19 diagnosis while preserving privacy

This study aimed to assess the diagnostic performance of deep convolutional neural networks (DCNNs) in classifying breast microcalcification in screening mammograms. To this end, 1579 mammographic images were collected retrospectively from patients exhibiting suspicious microcalcification in screening mammograms between July 2007 and December 2019. Five pre-trained DCNN models and an ensemble model were used to classify the microcalcifications as either malignant or benign. Approximately one million images from the ImageNet database had been used to train the five DCNN models. Herein, 1121 mammographic images were used for individual model fine-tuning, 198 for validation, and 260 for testing. Gradient-weighted class activation mapping (Grad-CAM) was used to confirm the validity of the DCNN models in highlighting the microcalcification regions most critical for determining the final class. The ensemble model yielded the best AUC (0.856). The DenseNet-201 model achieved the best sensitivity (82.47%) and negative predictive value (NPV; 86.92%). The ResNet-101 model yielded the best accuracy (81.54%), specificity (91.41%), and positive predictive value (PPV; 81.82%). The high PPV and specificity achieved by the ResNet-101 model, in particular, demonstrated the model effectiveness in microcalcification diagnosis, which, in turn, may considerably help reduce unnecessary biopsies.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO