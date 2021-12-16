ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New model improves accuracy of machine learning in COVID-19 diagnosis while preserving privacy

By University of Cambridge
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers in the UK and China have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that can diagnose COVID-19 as well as a panel of professional radiologists, while preserving the privacy of patient data. The international team, led by the University of Cambridge and the Huazhong University of Science and Technology,...

scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
PHARMACEUTICALS
towardsdatascience.com

Explain Like I’m Five: How an Artificial Neural Network Learns

The learning ability of artificial neural networks (“ANNs”) falls under the scientific area of machine learning. Machine learning is a generic term for the artificial generation of knowledge from experience. More specific, an ANN learns from historical examples and can generalize these after the learning phase by learning the patterns contained in the examples. In machine learning, there are three learning paradigms. These include supervised and unsupervised learning as well as reinforced learning.¹
CODING & PROGRAMMING
#Data Science#Covid#Data Validation#Ai#Department Of Engineering
scitechdaily.com

New Artificial Intelligence System Enables Machines That See the World More Like Humans Do

A new “common-sense” approach to computer vision enables artificial intelligence that interprets scenes more accurately than other systems do. Computer vision systems sometimes make inferences about a scene that fly in the face of common sense. For example, if a robot were processing a scene of a dinner table, it might completely ignore a bowl that is visible to any human observer, estimate that a plate is floating above the table, or misperceive a fork to be penetrating a bowl rather than leaning against it.
SOFTWARE
SlashGear

Ameca humanoid robot puts AI in a gender-neutral, ‘non-threatening’ body

Artificial intelligence, or AI, is one of the most prolific areas of research in several fields. AI has vast potential to improve medicine and many other fields of research. Typically, an AI lives inside a computer system constrained inside the digital realm. However, a company called Engineered Arts has developed what it calls an AB, or artificial body, that will … Continue reading
ENGINEERING
healthitanalytics.com

Using Machine Learning to Enhance COVID-19 Prediction Models

“There’s an old saying in the modeling field that ‘all models are wrong, but some are useful,’” professor of applied mathematics and engineering at Brown and senior author, George Karniadakis, said in a press release. “What we show here is that the major COVID-19 models were wrong and also not...
COMPUTERS
techxplore.com

Machine learning speeds up vehicle routing

Waiting for a holiday package to be delivered? There's a tricky math problem that needs to be solved before the delivery truck pulls up to your door, and MIT researchers have a strategy that could speed up the solution. The approach applies to vehicle routing problems such as last-mile delivery,...
TECHNOLOGY
newrelic.com

Extend full stack observability to your machine-learning models

Now you can monitor your ML models in production with Model Performance Monitoring. ML Engineers and data science teams can now bring ML model telemetry from any source into New Relic One and collaborate with DevOps and SREs teams to maintain high-performing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) powered applications.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

AWS Announces Two New Initiatives That Make Machine Learning More Accessible

New $10 million AWS Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Scholarship (AWS AI & ML Scholarship) program is designed to prepare underrepresented and underserved students globally for careers in machine learning. At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company , announced two new initiatives designed to make...
EDUCATION
aithority.com

ElectrifAi Exhibiting Pre-Built Machine Learning Models At AI Summit New York

Delivering fast and reliable machine learning business solutions. ElectrifAi, one of the world’s leading companies in practical artificial intelligence (AI) and pre-built machine learning (ML) models, is exhibiting its pre-built ML models at the AI Summit New York. ElectrifAi’s field-proven library of pre-built ML models significantly reduces time to...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

A convolutional deep learning model for improving mammographic breast-microcalcification diagnosis

This study aimed to assess the diagnostic performance of deep convolutional neural networks (DCNNs) in classifying breast microcalcification in screening mammograms. To this end, 1579 mammographic images were collected retrospectively from patients exhibiting suspicious microcalcification in screening mammograms between July 2007 and December 2019. Five pre-trained DCNN models and an ensemble model were used to classify the microcalcifications as either malignant or benign. Approximately one million images from the ImageNet database had been used to train the five DCNN models. Herein, 1121 mammographic images were used for individual model fine-tuning, 198 for validation, and 260 for testing. Gradient-weighted class activation mapping (Grad-CAM) was used to confirm the validity of the DCNN models in highlighting the microcalcification regions most critical for determining the final class. The ensemble model yielded the best AUC (0.856). The DenseNet-201 model achieved the best sensitivity (82.47%) and negative predictive value (NPV; 86.92%). The ResNet-101 model yielded the best accuracy (81.54%), specificity (91.41%), and positive predictive value (PPV; 81.82%). The high PPV and specificity achieved by the ResNet-101 model, in particular, demonstrated the model effectiveness in microcalcification diagnosis, which, in turn, may considerably help reduce unnecessary biopsies.
SCIENCE
Sand Hills Express

Are rocket scientists and brain surgeons really that much smarter?

London — Think rocket science and brain surgery are out of your league? Think again. According to research published in the British Medical Journal, neither career choice requires a level of intelligence much beyond that of the general public. Researchers tested the cognition of neuroscientists and aerospace engineers using...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techxplore.com

New workflow tool tackles modelling hurdles of data, scenario and collaboration management

Controlling large amounts of data, running a multitude of scenarios and sharing information between a number of modelers are common challenges in modeling endeavors regardless of the field—be it energy systems, process design or epidemic modeling. Even when using state-of-the-art modeling tools, problems in pre- and postprocessing, sharing and maintaining different versions of data can reduce the efficiency and impair the quality of projects. Open-source workflow management tool Spine Toolbox developed in a four-year EU-project focused on complex data handling, ease of scenario building as well as remote execution and division of labor within a modeling team. This allows using it in many fields even if the same data should be fed into multiple models in the same workflow.
SOFTWARE
MedicalXpress

New model accurately describes COVID-19 waves and plateaus

To better understand the factors governing the wave and plateau dynamics of the spread of COVID-19, a team of scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory, the University of California San Diego (UCSD), and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) has developed an epidemiological model inspired by real-world observations based on proximity data, like the fact that any given individual's social activity tends to happen in bursts over short time scales, with longer in-between periods reverting to average sustained social-activity levels.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Advances in sleep disorder diagnostics: Simpler measurements, more accurate analyses

Sleep disorders and insufficient sleep are major global problems contributing to, e.g., increased health care costs and sick leaves, and reduced quality of life. According to recent estimates, sleep apnea alone affects approximately 1 billion people worldwide, and up to half of the world's population suffers from insomnia at some point in their lives. In Finland alone, sleep apnea is estimated to affect the lives of nearly 1.5 million people despite most of them remaining undiagnosed. Simpler and more cost-effective methods for screening and diagnosing sleep disorders are urgently needed.
MENTAL HEALTH

