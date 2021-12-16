ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Veterinarian offers tips for your furry friend this holiday season

By Angela Kim
Wrcbtv.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Christmas less than two weeks away, you might want to include your furry friend in your festivities. However, there are some things to be cautious about to keep them safe. While it may seem easy to Google an answer if your pet is choking or has eaten something...

www.wrcbtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfxb.com

Kind Keeper Animal Rescue Pets are Looking for Forever Homes Ahead of the Holidays

Leanne Dornseif of Kind Keeper Animal Rescue was in the studio today with Big Grey! He is just one of any animals at the shelter hoping to find a forever home for Christmas!. It’s important to remember that adopting an animal is a true commitment and not just a Christmas present. For more information on the animals at Kind Keeper or for details on how you can donate or foster be sure to visit their Facebook page or website!
PETS
countryliving.com

6 most cat-friendly dog breeds

Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterinarian#Furry#Poison#Seasoning
petguide.com

Best Senior Dog Food

Senior dog food is specially formulated to meet the unique needs of elderly dogs. Read on to find out which type of senior dog food is the best choice for your own pet!. When our pets reach their golden years, so much can change. From their activity levels, behavior, all the way to their dietary needs. Many senior dogs require special food in their old age, be it for health problems that dictate their nutritional preferences or simply because the years have taken their toll and your pet needs a bit of an immunity boost from their food bowl. To help you make the best choice for your pet, no matter what their situation is, we’ve rounded up the best senior dog food on the market. Yours is just to choose the one that fits them best!
PETS
republictimes.net

Big Billy | Pet of the Week

Big Billy has lots of street smarts but is quickly adapting to the life of luxury as an indoor cat. He came to us as a stray and would love to live like a king with you!. Big Billy is about 8 years old. Adult cats (seven months and older)...
PETS
CNN

25 gifts for dog lovers, cat lovers and all pet parents

Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here. Sure, you want to make sure you have the best gifts for your mom, dad and best friends, but there’s something even greater about finding the perfect gift for a pet — or someone who really, really loves them. Because we know plenty of pets and people like that, we rounded up 25 ideas that’ll make them purr, bark and hey, maybe even cry.
PET SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pets
WJHG-TV

Furry friends in Lynn Haven need a home this holiday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner and “Holly” with Lynn Haven Animal Control joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio Wednesday morning to talk about the animals they have who are still looking for their forever homes this holiday. Turner told us all the animals in the shelter...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
Santa Maria Times

Tips for safe holiday entertaining in pet-friendly households

The holidays are a time to spend with friends and family. Celebrating and entertaining are large components of what makes Thanksgiving, Christmas, Chanukah, and New Years festivities so enjoyable. Holiday hosts with pets must consider companion animals when planning the festivities. The holiday season brings added dangers for pets. The...
DRINKS
FanSided

Did you know Chewy offers a Senior Pet section on their website?

As our pets get older, we want to make sure that they have the best products available. And that means we need places like Chewy to help us make that happen. But did you know that Chewy makes it easier than ever to shop for our Senior Pets? If you didn’t know that, then you may not be familiar with their Senior Pet Shop on the website.
PET SERVICES
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Pet food drive aims to provide happy holidays for furry friends

POCATELLO — Shannon Leavitt regards her pets as children, and it's her belief that no child should be forgotten during the holiday season. Shannon — along with her 14-year-old daughter, Lindsay Leavitt, and family friend Cheyenne Berg, 15 — will spend 15 hours between Thursday morning and Saturday afternoon inside Albertsons collecting pet food to help local families in need.
PETS
101.5 WPDH

7 Things Not to Feed Your Dog at Holidays From Hudson Valley Vets

If you have a dog you already know how curious they are when it comes to someone working in the kitchen, right? You might even joke that you don't need a vacuum cleaner because you already have a dog! Since it is already so hard to get an appointment with your Hudson Valley Veterinarian, here are a few things to remember to NOT feed your dog during the holidays, even if they give you a cute pathetic look or plop themselves in the middle of the kitchen floor.
PETS
homecrux.com

Pet Dry Room by found/Founded Will Keep Your Furry Friend High and Dry

Parents, progeny and pets are probably the only three constants of my life that I would never choose to argue with. With ‘pet-riarchy’ strictly being followed in my house, I may or may not get a hairdryer in the future but my pet is assured to have one of its own.
PETS
iheart.com

Oregon Humane Society Offers Home For The Holiday Pets

Oregon Humane Society is asking the public to open their hearts and homes to the cats, dogs, puppies, kittens, and small animals who are looking for a home for the holidays this December. Some of these pets have been awaiting adoption for just a few days; others have been waiting...
PETS
theapopkavoice.com

6 Tips to Keep Some Jingle In Your Pocket This Holiday Season

(Family Features) Awe-inspiring decorations. Extravagant family meals. Gift wish lists that seem to go on forever. No wonder the holidays can be stressful for many Americans and their wallets. However, “Food Network” personality and best-selling cookbook author Sunny Anderson has a few tips that can help you gear up for...
HOLIDAY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy