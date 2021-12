(LOOTPRESS) – Total West Virginia coal production increased week over week by +7.4%. Coal production from the state’s NAPP region increased by +5.3% and production from the CAPP region of the state increased by +10.7%. Year to date, statewide coal production is +16.9% higher than the same 49 weeks of 2020. +22.5% from the NAPP region of the state and +10.1% from the CAPP region of the state. ***EIA revised its cumulative, year to date estimates for coal production in several states, including West Virginia lowering the year to date total coal production estimates.***

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO