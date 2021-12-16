'MacGruber' can't fix what's wrong with Peacock's misguided 'SNL' revival

Over the course of Saturday Night Live’s expansive history, there is no one as quirky, weird, or distinct as the joyful Will Forte. Born and raised in Oakland, California, Forte grew up admiring comedy but never thought he’d ever end up doing it for a living. He told Scott Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter for their Awards Chatter podcast that he figured he’d follow in the footsteps of his father (his hero) working in finance and that would be his future. After graduating from UCLA, he indeed interned at a financial company, but quickly knew it wasn’t for him. “I would just wake up depressed. It was like I was lugging around a big rock in my stomach every day.” To keep his creative juices flowing, he wrote “bonkers” comedy scripts with his friend, which helped keep him sane during his tedious job. During this time he heard about The Groundlings, a legendary improv theatre in California, and decided to give it a shot.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO