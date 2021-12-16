ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

NYC's Bagel Shops Are Facing a Cream Cheese Shortage Crisis. Here's How to Avoid a Supply Chain Disaster.

By Cole Garson
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rST4_0dOYNuPF00

New York City bagel shops are facing a cream cheese shortage that has New Yorkers collectively panicked. Busy commuters are in jeopardy of losing a metropolitan staple that has, just maybe, been taken for granted. The supply chain crisis has impacted nearly all facets of the market, and the food industry is no exception. Significant congestion at ports, as well as a scarcity of raw materials and a dwindling labor force, are impacting America’s small and medium-sized businesses, threatening America’s most treasured foods.

At iBrands Global, our supply chain platform services the ecommerce, retail, and foodservice industries, with in-house processes spanning design, sourcing, manufacturing, finance, logistics and distribution. We work with our partners, including US Foods, Sysco, and Aramark, to ensure product integrity, speed to market and customer satisfaction. Over the last two years, the food services industry has battled on the front lines — from accessing PPE for workers and consumers alike, to battling supply chain crises and labor shortages — and throughout it all, we’ve seen first-hand what works, and what doesn’t. So, what can companies in the industry, from delis to grocery chains, do to ensure their shelves are stocked at manageable prices?

Know the Facets of Your Business

One impact of the pandemic, and resulting supply chain disruptions, is that business owners are being forced to make more decisions, with greater consequences. Previously, firms could thrive by relying on intermediaries, from sourcing agents and freight forwarders to insurance and customs brokers. Restaurants and shops carried on predictably season after season. Proprietors worked on the business; outsourced servicers worked for the business. This was business as usual.

Related: How to Prepare for Major Supply Chain Disruption

As the pandemic rages forward, supply, pricing and speed are no longer predictable. Firms must analyze the efficacy of third-party services and maximize efficiencies. Owners must evaluate working direct. They must make informed decisions about their international sourcing, their domestic partners, and various agents.  When services can be brought in-house or components cut, owners can keep up with the increased costs of production, while remaining competitive. Difficult environments do create opportunities for those equipped with the tools for cerebral decision-making. Knowledge is power.

Optimize Logistics

The pandemic has been a catalyst for a deep shift into a consumption economy. Consumers are spending their money on products and food as opposed to events and experiences. An overheated economy combined with the shutdown of ports, the scarcity of containers and widespread labor shortages, has led to a broken supply chain. All the while, American businesses are battling to keep their shelves stocked, cream cheese included.

Key to this? Think strategically about the logistics of your business. Drayage costs, the pick-up and return of containers from the port are astronomical. Business owners must limit the time and distance containers ever move in the wrong direction. The fewer people that touch the goods the better. The quicker the goods move in and out the better. No wasted space on trucks and no wasted movement. Stay away from congested ports or pay more for exclusive terminals. These decisions are critical for an industry such as the food service which is component driven. Products like cream cheese are made on-site with a variety of ingredients that need to be kept refrigerated and stored properly. Making smarter logistics decisions means thinking critically about logistics. The current environmental calls for this.

Related: Why Digitizing the Supply Chain Will Be the Next Global Technology Movement

Stock Is King

Due to the delays in shipping, having stock is crucial. Retailers and end users have been burned time after time. There is no patience in the market for “tomorrow” or “next week”. Every sale lost is, potentially, a customer lost forever. On the flip side, every sale captured, even as a fill-in, has potential for the future. Market share is at stake.

For companies buying well, now is the time to take in stock. Inflationary pressures and consumption are going nowhere. Build-in delays and plan well in advance. Stock is most certainly king.

As we’ve seen with our favorite food items, the supply chain crisis is hitting where it hurts. By making critical decisions and gaining a deeper understanding of how your business operates, the supply chain crisis won’t be avoided, but it can be mitigated.

Cole Garson is the COO of iBrands , and serves as co-Head of its PPE initiatives at Remcoda . Garson is responsible for building and leading the senior executive team and setting the strategy and direction of the Company, especially pertaining to strategic sourcing, business programs and acquisitions.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Supply-chain issues and a cyberattack: Why your bagel’s cream cheese might be spread a little thin

The list of theorized reasons for the Great Cream Cheese Shortage of 2021 reads like a Mad Libs game for a pandemic-weary United States navigating compounding crises. Labor shortages and supply-chain issues. A ransomware attack. Water rationing. And perhaps the most prescient potential factor: Malcontent Americans desperate for comfort food...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WMBD/WYZZ

How local bakeries are handling a national cream cheese shortage

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Supply chain struggles are creating a shortage of an important ingredient used in holiday desserts. Businesses across the country are having a hard time getting their hands on cream cheese. For businesses like Triple Dipple’s in Chillicothe, cream cheese is at the heart of many of their recipes. “Cream cheese is […]
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Cheese#Us Foods#Supply Chains#Food Drink#New Yorkers#Ibrands Global#Aramark#Ppe
Distractify

Cream Cheese Supplies Are Spreading Thin as Holiday Shoppers Panic — Why Is There a Shortage?

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, many shoppers have encountered product shortages. Shortages so far have included everything from books to microchips for electronics to running shoes. Sadly, the latest product shortage to (not) hit shelves is cream cheese. Many holiday bakers are panicking, as cream cheese is a featured ingredient in lots of staple dishes like cheesecake.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNN

The cream cheese shortage hits Junior's

New York (CNN Business) — Junior's Cheesecake has a big problem: Not enough cream cheese. The company's cheesecake is made from about 85% cream cheese, making it impossible to prepare without that key ingredient. The shortage meant the company had to pause cheesecake production on Friday in its Burlington, New Jersey, baking facility because it didn't have enough of the ingredient, according to owner Alan Rosen. It reopened Sunday, after a frantic Saturday trip to pick up more. But it will have to pause production again on Thursday, Rosen said, as the problem persists.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TODAY.com

Bagel lovers shed a tear for schmear over NYC cream cheese shortage

The schmear shortage is real. A cream cheese shortage has hit one of the country's most popular bagel destinations and local business owners are definitely feeling it. As first reported by The New York Times, New York City restaurateurs have been scrambling to find the raw materials to make the cream cheese spread that their customers love so much over the past few weeks amidst manufacturer supply chain issues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

The NYC Cream Cheese Shortage Could Spell Bad News For Bagel Fans

Along with bagels and lox or smoked salmon, cream cheese has long been the third part of the holy trinity that makes up a traditional New York breakfast. In a recent feature for Today, Al Roker focused on the origins of this unique combination, attributing it to Jewish American immigrants "mixing and sharing their food traditions," establishing them in their new home of NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

There's a Massive Shortage of This Popular Breakfast Item

Going out for a bagel and cream cheese won't exactly work if there's no cream cheese to be had. Due to recent supply chain issues, dairy manufacturers and suppliers that provide pallets of cream cheese to different shops have come up short in the past few weeks, according to a recent report in The New York Times. This is causing strain not only on those popular shops in New York City, but also for bagel shops across America.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Motley Fool

Here's How 3 Investors Are Handling Supply Chain Shortages this Holiday Season

With supply chains experiencing record delays and shortages, shoppers might have to get a little more creative this holiday season. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Nov. 12, Motley Fool contributors Toby Bordelon, Rachel Warren, and Jon Quast discuss supply chain issues with respect to Christmas trees and decorations.
ECONOMY
uab.edu

How supply chain issues will affect this year’s holiday shopping

Throughout the ongoing global pandemic, there have been disruptions in supply chain management due to lack of employees, resources and supplies to build and deliver products. “Many items are taking longer than expected for delivery, and shortages are underway for several food and beverage products,” said University of Alabama at Birmingham’s supply chain expert, Thomas DeCarlo, Ph.D., Ben S. Well Endowed Chair of Industrial Distribution in the Collat School of Business. “This year, the supply chain is going to heavily impact the upcoming holiday shopping craze.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
People

Cream Cheese Shortage Threatens N.Y.C. Delis: 'Sunday Bagels Are Sacred'

The latest supply chain problem is hitting New Yorkers hard. New York City is experiencing a shortage of cream cheese, impacting the area's beloved bagel shops, according to The New York Times. Dairy manufacturers are reportedly having difficulty filling orders of unprocessed and unwhipped cream cheese, which N.Y.C. bagel shops typically use as a foundation for creating their own cream cheese flavors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy