South Central Kentucky is #BGStrong. News 40 is teaming up with Gerald Printing to help tornado victims in need. “I Love BG” is a T-Shirt campaign to support The Salvation Army Bowling Green’s efforts to support the needs of those impacted by the tornados that touched down in Bowling Green on December 11 and 12. Net proceeds from the sales of the “I Love BG” t-shirts will go directly to The Salvation Army.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO