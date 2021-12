In an ideal world, everyone would have a decent, affordable place to live. We at HOMECorp strive to provide just that here in Montclair. A core value of Montclair is the preservation of its economic and racial diversity, a characteristic that benefits all of us. For the past 33 years, Montclair’s HOMECorp has supported that value by developing, preserving and renting affordable housing to a low-and-moderate income workforce in our town. We have also provided housing counseling, financial literacy programs and foreclosure prevention classes to the members of our community.

