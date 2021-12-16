Local 95-year-old makes another 300 wooden toys for Christmas
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A 95-year-old in Fayette County is giving Santa’s workshop a run for its money!
Ed Higinbotham makes wooden toys, and this year he made 300 of them. He did last year, too, and they were distributed to children for Christmas.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: State police help distribute hundreds of wooden toys made by 94-year-old Fayette County man
On Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Forrest Allison tweeted a picture with Higinbotham.
“At 95 Ed’s still at it! We just picked up 300 wooden toys for all to enjoy. Ed reminds us of the true definition of kindness. Thank You Ed,” the photo was captioned.
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 4