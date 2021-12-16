Local 95-year-old makes another 300 wooden toys for Christmas

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A woman on Twitter says her family dog saved her daughter’s life when the little girl stopped breathing in her sleep. In the post, Kelly Andrew says “Last night the dog kept breaking into the nursery and waking the baby. She’s been sick, and I was getting so fed up with him. Until she stopped breathing. We spent the night in the hospital. I don’t know what would have happened if he hadn’t woken her.”

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO