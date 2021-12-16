ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

Local 95-year-old makes another 300 wooden toys for Christmas

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14F75j_0dOYNVXC00
Ed Higinbotham - WPXI Ed Higinbotham, 95, is giving Santa’s workshop a run for its money! He made 300 wooden toys. (Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Forrest Allison /Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Forrest Allison)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A 95-year-old in Fayette County is giving Santa’s workshop a run for its money!

Ed Higinbotham makes wooden toys, and this year he made 300 of them. He did last year, too, and they were distributed to children for Christmas.

>>PREVIOUS STORY: State police help distribute hundreds of wooden toys made by 94-year-old Fayette County man

On Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Forrest Allison tweeted a picture with Higinbotham.

“At 95 Ed’s still at it! We just picked up 300 wooden toys for all to enjoy. Ed reminds us of the true definition of kindness. Thank You Ed,” the photo was captioned.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Connecticut mom credits dog with saving baby’s life

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A woman on Twitter says her family dog saved her daughter’s life when the little girl stopped breathing in her sleep. In the post, Kelly Andrew says “Last night the dog kept breaking into the nursery and waking the baby. She’s been sick, and I was getting so fed up with him. Until she stopped breathing. We spent the night in the hospital. I don’t know what would have happened if he hadn’t woken her.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

COVID-19 fears dash hopes for the holiday season -- again

Lines again stretch around blocks at some COVID-19 testing sites. Refrigerated mobile morgues are on order, and parts of Europe are re-tightening borders amid a winter spike in coronavirus infections. This year's holiday season was supposed to be a do-over for last year's subdued celebrations. Instead it's turning into a...
FESTIVAL
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
65K+
Followers
82K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy