Tidball’s planning to host benefit concerts to help tornado victims

Peace, Love and Labras kicks off Saturday night at Westside Bowl in Youngstown and will help raise money for charity. "A way to kind of give back to the community," Adrian Labra said. "We've been fortunate enough to play in the area for the last 5-6 years and have really felt the love from the community. We really wanted to end this year with a bang as much as possible."

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO