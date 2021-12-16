Tidball’s planning to host benefit concerts to help tornado victims

BG Forward is a movement organized by the Downtown BG Happenings group to help folks pay their utility bills. After the recent tornadoes, BG Forward is expanding their mission. SoKY Sunrise’s Tej Joshi sat down with Jim Sears of Downtown BG Happenings to discuss what businesses are doing to help...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky: The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce releases important information and resources for those affected by the recent tornadoes. The list of helpful resources includes information about unemployment insurance, building permits, a map of storm damage, food support and supplies. The full list is available below. Unemployment Insurance.
Peace, Love and Labras kicks off Saturday night at Westside Bowl in Youngstown and will help raise money for charity. "A way to kind of give back to the community," Adrian Labra said. "We've been fortunate enough to play in the area for the last 5-6 years and have really felt the love from the community. We really wanted to end this year with a bang as much as possible."
The Pennyroyal Arts Council and The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra will host a benefit concert at the Alhambra Theatre in downtown Hopkinsville on Saturday, January 8 at 7 p.m. to aide Christian County and western Kentucky victims impacted by devastating tornadoes last weekend. A news release says the benefit will serve...
South Central Kentucky is #BGStrong. News 40 is teaming up with Gerald Printing to help tornado victims in need. “I Love BG” is a T-Shirt campaign to support The Salvation Army Bowling Green’s efforts to support the needs of those impacted by the tornados that touched down in Bowling Green on December 11 and 12. Net proceeds from the sales of the “I Love BG” t-shirts will go directly to The Salvation Army.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane society is helping make sure four-legged tornado victims have a safe place to go. KHS officials say the main adoption center on Steedly Drive will be closed until at least Dec. 18. Spokesperson Andrea Blair said the closure is to help rural shelters...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — One local business housed close to the devastated portion of the 31W bypass reopened overnight. The Great American Donut Shop, commonly known as GADS, finally got their power restored yesterday, and they started making their donuts once more throughout the night. Normal hours of operations...
