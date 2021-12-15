ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

NW Canine Coalition – 2 Dogs Available

By Cyan Fuehr
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrisko is a very well-behaved pup. He’s 70 lbs, and will not grow any larger. Frisko is most likely a Siberian Husky and American Staffordshire Terrier mix. Frisko is one of our better behaved, intelligent, and obedient...

