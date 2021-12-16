ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Following Student Protests, Howard University Alumni Sue For Alleged ‘Disenfranchisement’ By Board Of Trustees

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
NewsOne
NewsOne
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49lF7e_0dOYNMpt00

H oward University is one of the most popular HBCU s, yet sadly the institution has been met with a handful of negative press as of late.

After overcoming the criticism of fine arts dean & famed actress Phylicia Rashad over her support of Bill Cosby’s early release from prison , in addition to the now-infamous protests by students over grotesque living conditions at the dorms , Howard U is once again in hot water by its own alumni who’ve filed a lawsuit claiming the university’s board of trustees is illegally excluding graduates, current students and even faculty.

MORE: Talking HBCUs On ‘The Breakfast Club,’ Education Secretary Cardona Had No Clue About Howard University’s ‘Housing Crisis’

This past summer, Howard chose to remove all affiliate trustee roles for faculty, students and alumni. Following the initial announcement back in June (seen above), many reached out to the university with pleas to reverse its decision being that it eliminates the notion of campus decisions being collaborative in the effort. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 10 alumni who felt the university violated its bylaws in doing so.

The Washington Post reported :

The suit alleges Howard’s governing board violated its own bylaws when it stopped filling vacant affiliate trustee spots in April 2020, moved to remove the seats this June, then voted to amend its bylaws to eliminate the positions in November.

“Resultingly, Howard Alumni in their entirety, which includes plaintiffs, have been injured via their disenfranchisement at the highest level of the university’s governance,” the suit claims. The plaintiffs — a group of 10 alumni who graduated between 1960 and 1994 — allege the board cast votes and made major decisions for more than a year without its full required membership.

According to Donald Temple, attorney for the alumni, the school was in direct violation after it “used that hiatus to illegally vote faculty, students, and alumni permanently off the Board in its November 5, 2021 amendment of its by-laws.”

Howard University spokesperson Frank Tramble told The Washington Post that eliminating the positions was simply a way for the school to “modernize” its operations, and that an advisory council would launch in 2022 that would lead to the expansion of possible trustees.

Let us know your thoughts: does the Howard alumni have a case in their lawsuit, or does the university have the right to appoint and eliminate positions as it sees fit?

SEE ALSO:

What HBCUs Can Learn From Howard University’s Student Protests

Howard Student Protest Finally Ends After Reaching Confidential Agreement With School Administration

[ione_media_gallery id="4237330" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
howard.edu

Howard University Student Tamia Thompson Awarded White House Presidential Service Award

– Howard University College of Arts and Sciences sophomore Tamia Thompson has been awarded the 2021 White House Presidential Service Award. This award honors Thompson for contributing 176.98 service hours to several nonprofit organizations, including Whatsoever Is Good, Inc. and the Zero Debt College Project. Thompson provides one-on-one mentoring, scholarship essay writing assistance and scholarship strategy advice to 10-year-old through college-aged students.
WASHINGTON, DC
flarecord.com

UF Board of Trustees chief rebukes professors suing university over free speech issues

Board of Trustees Chairman Mori Hosseini defended the UF administration's academic freedom policy. | University of Florida. The chairman of the University of Florida Board of Trustees last week sharply criticized several professors who filed a lawsuit challenging the school’s policies on academic freedom and faculty members’ outside activities.
COLLEGES
Washington Square News

Student gov’t renews push for representation on NYU board of trustees

At the final student government meeting of the fall semester on Dec. 2, Presidents Council Vice-Chair Anthony Cruz reopened dialogue over a resolution to give student, faculty, deans and administrative staff a voice on NYU’s board of trustees. Earlier this year, Cruz proposed the resolution to add members of the...
COLLEGES
websterjournal.com

‘Dear Webster’ hosts sit-in at University Center following protest

Organizers of the sit-in had a petition to start a student union, which gained 43 signatures. On Nov. 30, Webster students gathered in the University Center (UC) to sit-in and protest in various ways. Students were able to show custom hand-made posters, play instruments, read their poetry, and voice their perspectives about current student issues.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
Phylicia Rashad
themacweekly.com

Admin follow up on student protest in community conversation

On Dec. 2, President Suzanne Rivera and members of the senior staff held a community conversation in Zoom webinar format. This conversation, open to all students, faculty and staff, intended to continue the discussion from the Nov. 3 sit-in. Rivera, after citing heightened COVID-19 risk as the reason for moving...
SAINT PAUL, MN
websterjournal.com

Webster University’s dean of students responds to student protests

John Buck, the dean of students at Webster University, said his door is open for students who want to discuss issues they may be experiencing at the university. Following the campus walk-out on Nov. 16 and the University Center sit-in on Nov. 30, Dean of Students John Buck wants students to know that he is open to conversations about any issues they may have concerning hardships at Webster University.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Trustees#Temple University#Student Protests#Trustee#H Oward University#Hbcu#Dean Famed#The Breakfast Club#Howard University#The Washington Post#Resultingly
msudenver.edu

Board of Trustees Governance Policies

Bylaws pertaining to Board of Trustees governance and operations are available on the Trustees webpage, Board of Trustee Bylaws. This page incorporates policies adopted by the MSU Denver Board of Trustees pursuant to C.R.S. § 23-54-102, et seq., and changes thereto adopted by the MSU Denver Board of Trustees from time to time.
DENVER, CO
The Paso Robles Press

PRJUSD Welcomes Return of Students’ Trustee on Board

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) met on Monday, Nov. 29, for a special meeting to approve minimum qualifications and questions for provisional appointment applicants. Additionally, the board approved to have a student representative on the Board of Trustees. Paso Robles High School (PRHS) Senior,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

Law student successfully sues landlord over university accommodation

A law student has successfully sued his landlord over university accommodation that he said was “like a construction site” and “covered in dust”. Jack Simm, a 19-year-old studing at the University of East Anglia, turned to his course textbooks as he took the company behind Velocity Accommodation in Norwich to court. He sued for breach of contract and won back his deposit and first month’s rent, as well as court costs.Professor Andreas Stephan, the head of the University of East Anglia’s law school, told The Independent the 19-year-old showed “great initiative”. Earlier this year, a poll suggested most students had...
COLLEGES
wgbh.org

Lesley University students protest for ‘basic human needs,’ including safe-to-eat food and clean water in dorms

A group of around 100 Lesley University students and a handful of faculty members gathered on the Cambridge campus Thursday to protest what they describe as the “university administration’s refusal to meet our basic needs,” including clean water, heat in student housing, working laundry machines, transportation, security on campus and food that is both available and safe to eat.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
midway.edu

Midway University Presents 2021 Alumni Awards

Midway University Alumni Association Board recently presented its annual alumni awards to two graduates, Dr. J.J. Housley ’11 and Shannon Muhlenkamp ‘95. Housley received the Distinguished Alumni Award, which is presented to a graduate who merits special recognition for outstanding achievement in his or her career and for community service. Housley is the Assistant Chief, External Affairs/Sr. Director, Health System Network Operations at UK HealthCare. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Health Care Administration in 2011 from Midway while also earning his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Kentucky (UK), that same year. He then earned his Doctor of Pharmacy from UK. He is a current member of the Midway University Board of Trustees.
COLLEGES
nwindianabusiness.com

Purdue University Board of Trustees approves Doctor of Technology degree for PNW

Purdue University Northwest has gained its second doctorate degree program. The Purdue University Board of Trustees approved a Doctor of Technology degree to be offered at PNW. The other Ph.D. offered by the college is a Doctor of Nursing. PNW plans to welcome its first students in the program beginning...
COLLEGES
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy