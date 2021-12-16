ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London Critics’ Circle Film Awards: ‘Power of the Dog’ Leads Pack of Nominees

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zidar_0dOYNK4R00

Female directors are leading the way at the 42nd annual London Critics’ Circle Film Awards.

At Thursday’s nominations announcement, Jane Campion’s psychological western The Power of the Dog came away with nine nominations, ahead of first-time director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter, with six, and Joanna Hogg’s cine-memoir The Souvenir Part II , with five.

More than 180 critics across print, online and broadcast media voted for this year’s nominations, which were announced by British actors Joanna Vanderham and Gwilym Lee at London’s May Fair Hotel. The May Fair will also host the Circle’s awards ceremony, where the winners will be announced on Feb. 6, 2022.

“Even though cinemas were closed for half of this year, our members were always watching films,” says Rich Cline, chair of the Critics’ Circle Film Section. “On the nominations ballots, voters named 204 feature films, with 51 of them making it onto the shortlists. Because our members see so many movies, our nominations tend to look a bit different from other groups, finding a diverse selection of worthy talent in studio blockbusters as well as low-budget indies.”

See the full list of nominees below.

Film Of The Year
Belfast
Drive My Car
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Lost Daughter
Memoria
The Power of the Dog
The Souvenir Part II
Titane
West Side Story

Foreign Language Film Of The Year
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
Petite Maman
Titane
The Worst Person in the World

Documentary Of The Year
Flee
Gunda
The Most Beautiful Boy in the World
Summer of Soul
The Velvet Underground

The Attenborough Award – British/Irish Film Of The Year
After Love
Belfast
The Green Knight
Limbo
The Souvenir Part II

Director Of The Year
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Joanna Hogg – The Souvenir Part II
Céline Sciamma – Petite Maman
Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Screenwriter Of The Year
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Wes Anderson – The French Dispatch
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe – Drive My Car

Actress Of The Year
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan – After Love
Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Actor Of The Year
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Adam Driver – Annette
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Oscar Isaac – The Card Counter
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Supporting Actress Of The Year
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Rita Moreno – West Side Story
Ruth Negga – Passing

Supporting Actor Of The Year
Richard Ayoade – The Souvenir Part II
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Jeffrey Wright – The French Dispatch

British/Irish Actress Of The Year (For Body Of Work)
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter/Mothering Sunday/Ron’s Gone Wrong/
The Mitchells vs The Machines/The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
Ruth Negga – Passing/Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché
Joanna Scanlan – After Love
Tilda Swinton – Memoria/The Souvenir Part II/The French Dispatch

British/Irish Actor Of The Year (For Body Of Work)
Riz Ahmed – Encounter
Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava/The Nest/The Electrical Life of Louis Wain/
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog/The Electrical Life of Louis Wain/The Courier
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!/The Eyes of Tammy Faye/Mainstream
Stephen Graham – Boiling Point/Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The Philip French Award – Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker
Prano Bailey-Bond – Censor
Rebecca Hall – Passing
Aleem Khan – After Love
Marley Morrison – Sweetheart
Ben Sharrock – Limbo

Young British/Irish Performer
Max Harwood – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
Jude Hill – Belfast
Emilia Jones – Coda
Daniel Lamont – Nowhere Special
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

British/Irish Short Film
Diseased and Disorderly – dir. Andrew Kotting
Expensive Shit – dir. Adura Onashile
Know the Grass – dir. Sophie Littman
Play It Safe – dir. Mitch Kalisa
Precious Hair & Beauty – dir. John Ogunmuyiwa

Technical Achievement Award
Cruella – Jenny Beavan, costumes
Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer, visual effects
Flee – Kenneth Ladekjær, animation
The French Dispatch – Adam Stockhausen, production design
The Green Knight – Andrew Droz Palermo, cinematography
The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmão – Hélène Louvart, cinematography
Martin Eden – Fabrizio Federico and Aline Hervé, film editing
No Time to Die – Olivier Schneider, stunts
The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood, music
West Side Story – Justin Peck, choreography

The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock in Netflix’s ‘The Unforgivable’: Film Review

A strong cast and tightly focused direction make The Unforgivable an engrossing enough redemption drama, though this Americanized feature adaptation of British TV writer Sally Wainwright’s 2009 miniseries, Unforgiven, doesn’t always benefit from its condensed plotting. A deglammed Sandra Bullock headlines as Ruth Slater, an ex-con attempting to find a quiet place in the free world, who wants only to reconnect with her younger sister after serving 20 years for a violent crime. Following her Berlinale prize winner System Crasher, German director Nora Fingscheidt makes a respectable English-language debut with this somber look at the ripple effects of trauma. Bullock’s star...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck on Why ‘The Last Duel’ Bombed and What He Thinks of Ridley Scott Blaming Millennials

Let the record show that one question asked of Ben Affleck at Sunday night’s The Tender Bar premiere inspired a five-minute answer. That might not seem noteworthy for an interview that takes place far from a red carpet, but when it happens behind a stanchion and with an in-demand A-lister who is stopping for every outlet on a full press line, it is most definitely a moment. When it was over, even Affleck felt the weight of what had just happened. “That was my filibuster,” he said, flashing his signature grin and stepping down to face the final two reporters before making...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Drive My Car’ Named Best Picture by NY Film Critics Circle

The New York Film Critics Circle has selected Drive My Car as its best picture of 2021. The Japanese film, which premiered at Cannes, is based on the short story of the same name by Haruki Murakami. The road movie from writer-director Ryusuke Hamaguchi explores love, loss, grief and healing. The Hollywood Reporter reviewer Stephen Dalton calls the Drive My Car “an absorbing, technically assured piece of work with poetic depths and novelistic ambitions.” Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog won three awards: best director, best actor (Benedict Cumberbatch) and best supporting actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee). Lady Gaga won best actress for her work...
MOVIES
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

New Poster For BEING THE RICARDOS Starring Nicole Kidman

Check out this new official poster for BEING THE RICARDOS starring Oscar winners Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem and J.K. Simmons. Amazon Studios will release BEING THE RICARDOS in theaters on December 10, 2021. Globally on Prime Video December 21, 2021. Written and Directed by Aaron Sorkin. Starring Nicole Kidman, Javier...
MOVIES
Thrillist

Who Will Win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars?

With this year’s Oscar forecast coming into focus, the Best Actress race finally has some clarity. But just some. This is a field heavy on biopic performances, and while there’s no definitive front-runner just yet, one person does seem to have an edge on the crowded competition. Let’s break down the top contenders as they currently stand before the Oscars nominations are announced on February 8.
MOVIES
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES
Showbiz411

Golden Globes, In Search of Diversity, Nominated No Black Actresses in Lead Roles

The Golden Globes are on trial for lack of diversity. So what did they do? They nominated not a single Black actress in a leading role. Their most obvious snub was Jennifer Hudson’s committed and soulful performance as Aretha Franklin in “Respect.” She should have been a shoo-in for Best Actress in Musical or Comedy. Hudson’s singing in the movie is beyond compare, and her acting is levels above most of this year’s performances.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Being The Ricardos' Release Date, Trailer & Everything You Need to Know About Nicole Kidman's Awards Contender

Out of all the sitcoms that have aired on television, I Love Lucy has always been and will always be one of if not the most influential. It’s easy to see why Aaron Sorkin, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter behind The Social Network, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Moneyball, would be interested in tapping into the inner works of the beloved television classic and the lives of its two stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Top 10: Sandra Bullock’s Comeback Film Hits No. 1, ‘Money Heist’ Continues to Dominate

Sandra Bullock is back on Netflix, and this time, it isn’t blindfolded in a post-apocalyptic horror (a la 2018’s “Bird Box”). Her latest feature flick on the streamer, “The Unforgivable,” directed by Nora Fingscheidt, debuted at No. 1 globally on Dec. 10 and generated 85.86 million hours of subscriber viewership. In the film, Bullock stars as Ruth Slater, a woman recently released from prison who re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past or the murder she committed. Fingscheidt joins a cohort of female directors and showrunners that dominated Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Dec. 6-12, including...
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Lady Gaga wins Best Actress at 2020 New York Film Critics Circle Awards

The New York Film Critics Circle announced the winners of their 2020 awards this morning on Twitter. For her performance in House of Gucci, Lady Gaga beat out buzzy performances from Kristen Stewart, Rachel Zegler, and Frances McDormand to win Best Actress. In another surprise move, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car, a Cannes award winner and Japan’s selection for the Academy Awards, was voted Best Film. The Power of the Dog racked up more hardware, winning three contests including Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch and Best Director for Jane Campion; the latter is a great indicator for Campion to make history yet again as the only Female Director to be nominated for the Best Director Oscar twice.
MOVIES
Vulture

Every Kirsten Dunst Role, Ranked

Has any child star of the last 40 years fared better than Kirsten Dunst? The movies that first won her acclaim (Interview With the Vampire, Little Women) segued perfectly into the teen vehicles that made Dunst one of the most beloved celebrities of her generation (The Virgin Suicides, Bring It On), which in turn provided a pathway to the varied modes she has embraced as an adult (Melancholia, Bachelorette, Fargo). The fact that her career just makes sense, that she has always played age-appropriate parts and kept her tabloid life to a minimum, has given her one of the sturdiest résumés an actor can hope for.
TENNIS
weisradio.com

‘Succession’, HBO lead the pack for 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Association announced its picks for TVs best in 2021, and HBO’s drama Succession led the pack with eight nominations. Another HBO series, Mare of Easttown earned five, tied with Paramount+’s drama Evil. All told, HBO led the pack with 20 nominations overall, followed by Netflix’s 18. Disney+’s...
TV SERIES
Showbiz411

UPDATING LIVE NY Film Critics: Lady Gaga for “Gucci,” Kathryn Hunter for “Macbeth,” 3 for “Power of the Dog,” Best Film “Drive My Car”

The New York Film Critics Circle is choosing winners in real time. BEST FILM: “Drive My Car.” Why? Just to be different. Lady Gaga wins Best Actress for “House of Gucci.” Very cool. She’s guaranteed an Oscar nod now, along with Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Chastain, and Kristen Stewart.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
