Sheriff: NC woman accused of lying about terminal cancer to obtain money faces charges

CLEMMONS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 46-year-old Clemmons woman is facing charges after deputies said she coerced a woman to give her money by claiming she was suffering from terminal cancer, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a woman reported to the sheriff’s office that she had given her acquaintance money on four different occasions to help with their medical expenses after an apparent cancer diagnosis.

Investigators said the woman gave Michelle Stutz around $975 after she was led to believe Stultz was suffering financial hardships due to medical treatments for cancer.

The woman reportedly told deputies that when she learned Stultz was not suffering from cancer, she confronted her and asked for her money back. Stultz allegedly stopped communicating with her after that.

During their investigation, detectives conducted search warrants on Stultz’s social media account and confirmed she had solicited donations in the form of money from other people and churches. She had also created a GoFundMe page where she led donors to believe she was struggling financially after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Stultz was arrested and charged with four felony counts for obtaining property by false pretense.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.