If there is one thing Victoria Beckham is known for, it's her love of luxury. After all, they don't call her Posh Spice for nothing, right?. The mother-of-four has just launched one of her most exciting beauty collaborations to date, and it's just in time for Christmas. Step up SLIP and Victoria Beckham Beauty! The beauty brands have joined forces to create ‘The Power Sleep Set’. Hailed as 'Beauty sleep with benefits' this £160 gift features not one, but two hero Victoria Beckham Beauty skincare products, created with Augustinus Bader, as well as a super lux SLIP sleep mask.

