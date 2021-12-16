ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chang-Diaz backs green new deal

By Bruce Mohl
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleADVOCATES FOR a “green new deal” in Massachusetts gained another major backer on Thursday, as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Sonia Chang-Diaz came out in support of fare-free public transit and rapid deployment of offshore wind, solar, and electricity storage to make the regional power grid run on 100 percent renewable energy by...

