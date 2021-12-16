ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Springsteen Gets $500 Million for Song Catalog

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KCWi5_0dOYLsZN00

On Wednesday (December 15), legendary artist Bruce Springsteen got $500 milliion richer. The Boss is now The Mogul.

It’s official: the “Born in the U.S.A.” singer sold his entire catalog to Sony. He had been with Sony’s Columbia Records since he began his career. He previously had ownership of his albums.

In total, Springsteen’s catalog contains some 300 songs, 20 studio LPs (including the 15x platinum Born in the U.S.A. and 5x platinum The River), and nearly two-dozen live recordings. Truly, it’s a boon for Sony.

Springsteen, who recently released his live The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert this winter, is one of a number of artists who have sold their entire discographies for big bucks, including Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Paul Simon, Tina Turner, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young, Motley Crüe and others.

Springsteen hasn’t commented yet, but he did retweet an article by Billboard on social media, the post for which read, “Bruce @Springsteen and the E Street Band’s ‘No Nukes Concerts’ debuts in the top 10 across Billboard’s Top Album Sales, Top Rock Albums, Tastemaker Albums & Top Current Album Sales charts.”

The move comes as one of a number of headlines from Springsteen, including recently taking the stage with Steve Earle and raising money for veterans and fighting poverty.

Springsteen, who recently co-hosted a podcast with former President Barack Obama, also released a duet with a fellow American favorite, John Mellencamp, called “Wasted Days,” which you can check out below.

For the legendary American artist, it’s been a good week, a good year (all things considered), and yes, even a great career. Not bad for the 72-year-old songwriter from the New Jersey shore.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SUFH

