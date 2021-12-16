Ranking Auburn football's 2022 recruiting class by immediate impact
Auburn had an absolutely incredible early signing day.
The Tigers jumped from near the bottom of the SEC’s recruiting rankings to fifth, and then from the mid-thirties nationally to No. 15. There were questions about whether or not Bryan Harsin and his staff could recruit. Obviously, the recruiting class isn’t finished, but the answer seems to be yes.
Auburn is bringing in several high-profile guys, most of whom should honestly see the field in some capacity in 2022, especially on the defensive side of the ball where Auburn needs to fill some holes.
Here is Auburn’s 2022 recruiting class ranked by immediate impact, from least to most.
Caleb Wooden, saftey
Auburn needs a little depth at safety next season, but Wooden will most likely just be a depth piece for the Tigers in year one.
Tre Donaldson, saftey
Donaldson is one of the more talented players in the class, but he may not see the field simply because he will be seeing more playing time on the basketball court with Bruce Pearl & Co.
Powell Gordon, linebacker
Gordon was a TFL machine at Auburn High school, but may not see significant playing time for the Tigers as a freshman.
Jay Fair
Fair is most likely going to be buried on the WR depth chart for his first season.
Enyce Sledge, defensie tackle
Auburn will need some depth at nose tackle, but Sledge will be that depth in 2022.
Eston Harris Jr., offensive tackle
Harris is certainly at a position of need for Auburn, but how quickly he makes an impact as a freshman is uncertain.
Camden Brown, wide receiver
Brown is a tall, physical receiver that may get some snaps this season, but most likely nothing significant.
Marquise Gilbert, safety
Omari Kelley, wide receiver
Kelley may not crack the top of the receiver rotation until 2023.
Micah Riley-Ducker, tight end
Damari Alston, running back
Alston will get a few touches on the field, and will serve his biggest role off the field on Twitter recruiting Auburn’s 2023 class. Legitimately, though, Alston has potential.
Keionte Scott, cornerback
Scott will play a significant role in filling the gaps in Auburn’s secondary.
Robert Woodyard, linebacker
JaDarian Rhym, cornerback
Austin Ausberry, cornerback
Caden Story, defensive line
Holden Geriner, quarterback
If Auburn does not pursue a transfer portal quarterback, I believe Holden Geriner will be Auburn’s starting quarterback in 2022.
Alex McPherson, kicker
McPherson has a cannon for a leg and will be Auburn’s starting kicker next season.
Comments / 0