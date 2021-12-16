ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking Auburn football's 2022 recruiting class by immediate impact

By Lance Dawe
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pck0k_0dOYLavX00

Auburn had an absolutely incredible early signing day.

The Tigers jumped from near the bottom of the SEC’s recruiting rankings to fifth, and then from the mid-thirties nationally to No. 15. There were questions about whether or not Bryan Harsin and his staff could recruit. Obviously, the recruiting class isn’t finished, but the answer seems to be yes.

Auburn is bringing in several high-profile guys, most of whom should honestly see the field in some capacity in 2022, especially on the defensive side of the ball where Auburn needs to fill some holes.

Here is Auburn’s 2022 recruiting class ranked by immediate impact, from least to most.

Caleb Wooden, saftey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MvaVR_0dOYLavX00
AP Photo/Sean Rayford

Auburn needs a little depth at safety next season, but Wooden will most likely just be a depth piece for the Tigers in year one.

Tre Donaldson, saftey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OjXSb_0dOYLavX00
Florida High defensive back Tre Donaldson celebrates breaking up a potential touchdown catch as the Seminoles beat Taylor County 52-12 on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019

Donaldson is one of the more talented players in the class, but he may not see the field simply because he will be seeing more playing time on the basketball court with Bruce Pearl & Co.

Powell Gordon, linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6qRe_0dOYLavX00
Prattville quarterback Kyle Kramer (12) is stopped by Auburn defensive lineman Cade Rickerson (92) and linebacker Powell Gordon, Jr., (20) in Prattville, Ala., on Friday October 18, 2019.

Gordon was a TFL machine at Auburn High school, but may not see significant playing time for the Tigers as a freshman.

Jay Fair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VhbBc_0dOYLavX00
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Fair is most likely going to be buried on the WR depth chart for his first season.

Enyce Sledge, defensie tackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWgzX_0dOYLavX00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn will need some depth at nose tackle, but Sledge will be that depth in 2022.

Eston Harris Jr., offensive tackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6aYW_0dOYLavX00
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Harris is certainly at a position of need for Auburn, but how quickly he makes an impact as a freshman is uncertain.

Camden Brown, wide receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00a5Zy_0dOYLavX00
Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Brown is a tall, physical receiver that may get some snaps this season, but most likely nothing significant.

Marquise Gilbert, safety

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ZdJq_0dOYLavX00
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Omari Kelley, wide receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HkULl_0dOYLavX00
Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Kelley may not crack the top of the receiver rotation until 2023.

Micah Riley-Ducker, tight end

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZsT7j_0dOYLavX00
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Damari Alston, running back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21qtnn_0dOYLavX00
JJordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Alston will get a few touches on the field, and will serve his biggest role off the field on Twitter recruiting Auburn’s 2023 class. Legitimately, though, Alston has potential.

Keionte Scott, cornerback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cUbqh_0dOYLavX00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Scott will play a significant role in filling the gaps in Auburn’s secondary.

Robert Woodyard, linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTrRu_0dOYLavX00
AP Photo/Barry Reeger

JaDarian Rhym, cornerback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t8AE4_0dOYLavX00
Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Ausberry, cornerback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wMhzF_0dOYLavX00
Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Caden Story, defensive line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=036rBC_0dOYLavX00
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Holden Geriner, quarterback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hTvO_0dOYLavX00
Benedictine quarterback Holden Geriner looks to pass the ball during Friday night’s game against Christopher Columbus.

If Auburn does not pursue a transfer portal quarterback, I believe Holden Geriner will be Auburn’s starting quarterback in 2022.

Alex McPherson, kicker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vxxqn_0dOYLavX00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

McPherson has a cannon for a leg and will be Auburn’s starting kicker next season.

