Brooklyn, NY

4 Ab and Hip Activation Exercises to Help You Get More From Every Strength-Training Workout

By Rachel Grice, CPT, RYT-200
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nUuep_0dOYLEhf00

When you're getting ready for a strength-training session, think of yourself as a superhero. You need to activate your superpowers before you can show off your super-strength. That's what activation exercises are for.

"Activation exercises are a way to actually activate muscle, to get the mind and the body to work together," says Morit Summers, CPT, creator of Brooklyn-based training studio Form Fitness and host of our "New Year, Do You" Challenge. "Many times we just move and don't actually connect with our body in a way that can really help make us stronger and be in less pain."

Summers designed the following workout to activate two of your body's prime movers: your hips and core. Your hips control your legs and your core stabilizes your whole body and initiates pretty much all movement. This activation work ultimately helps you generate more power in your strength-training sessions.

If you're doing the challenge, follow the weekly rep scheme below. If you're doing this workout on your own, increase or decrease the reps and sets based on your fitness level. You should be able to do all the reps with good form, but the last two should feel challenging.

In between sets and exercises, rest for 20 to 40 seconds. You won't feel fully rested (like you were before your workout) but you should feel ready to tackle the next set.

Reps and Sets Per Exercise

The "New Year, Do You" Challenge is accessible to all fitness levels. That's why we're providing a main move and at least one modification or variation.

In the videos below, you'll see one trainer — either Summers or her Form Fitness co-founder Francine Delgado-Lugo — demonstrating the base exercise along with a modification or variation from the other trainer. Choose the version of the exercise that works best for you.

Move 1: 90/90 Hip Switch (shown on left)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19lrpg_0dOYLEhf00

  1. Sit on the ground with one knee bent in front of you at 90 degrees and one knee bent behind you at 90 degrees (shown on the left).
  2. Lift both knees up and turn to face the leg behind you, keeping your heels planted on the ground.
  3. Keep switching back and forth.

Modifications and Variations

To make this move more challenging, add a hip thrust on each side (shown on the right). After rotating your knees to one side, draw yourself up onto your knees and squeeze your glutes at the top before lowering back down and rotating your knees to the other side.

Move 2: Glute Bridge (shown on left)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0miEg3_0dOYLEhf00

  1. Like Delgado-Lugo (left), lie on your back with your arms at your sides, feet flat on the floor and knees bent.
  2. On an exhale, squeeze your glutes, press into your heels and drive your hips up toward the sky.
  3. Raise your hips until you form a diagonal line from knees to hips to chest.
  4. Pause here for a moment.
  5. Reverse the motion and lower down to the starting position.

Modifications and Variations

After you've perfected the standard glute bridge, try the single-leg version (shown on the right). Hold one leg in the air while performing the same steps as listed above. Be sure to do the same number of reps on each side.

Move 3: Plank Shoulder Tap (shown on right)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CV2L5_0dOYLEhf00

  1. As Summers (right) demonstrates, start in a high plank on your hands and toes with your hands directly under your shoulders. Press your hands firmly into the ground while squeezing your glutes.
  2. Keeping your core braced and your glutes tight, lift your right hand off the ground and tap your left shoulder or right hip if it's more comfortable.
  3. Bring your right hand back down to the ground and lift your left hand off the ground to tap your right shoulder or left hip if it's more comfortable.
  4. Continue alternating shoulder taps.

Modifications and Variations

To modify, drop to your knees (shown on the left) or place your hands on a bench or step so that you're in an incline plank.

Move 4: Crunch (shown on left)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JrXLf_0dOYLEhf00

  1. Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor (shown on the left).
  2. Bring your hands behind your head so that your elbows flare out to the sides. Your hands can overlap and rest on your head, but they should not tug on your neck.
  3. Exhale, contract your abs and lift your head and shoulder blades off the ground. Your neck can curl slightly, but it shouldn't strain toward your chest.
  4. Inhale as you lower back down so that your head is hovering just off the ground and repeat.

Modifications and Variations

For more of a challenge, hold your knees at a 90-degree angle so that your shins are parallel to the floor as you crunch (shown on the right).

Sadie Lee

Opinion: My Pandemic Workout Routine

Who knew it took quitting the gym to become even more fit…. When the pandemic hit, it was like my brain pulled up every psychology study it retained from undergrad about how to stay sane in small spaces (I share a one bedroom condo with my partner). The first things that came to mind?Sunlight and exercise.
themanual.com

Best Dumbbell Exercises for Strengthening Your Entire Body

Dumbbells are one of the more versatile pieces of exercise equipment. Sure, you’re typically limited in the maximum weight you can lift with dumbbells relative to barbells with weight plates, but the sheer number and variety of strength training exercises that can be performed with dumbbells is reason enough to familiarize yourself with this popular training tool and you may even want to consider investing in a good set of adjustable dumbbells for your home.
WORKOUTS
oxygenmag.com

The Old-School Bodybuilding Leg Workout

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. The fear is all too common — and all too wrong. We’re talking about the idea that training like a bodybuilder will soon have...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Awesome Toes to Bar Abs Workouts for A Better Body

These toes to bar abs workouts will help you to progress and improve your core strength. If you find toes to bar difficult, we have also included a 5 step progression for you to follow that will help you RX them in no time at all! Have fun!. Toes to...
WORKOUTS
LIVESTRONG.com

5 Ways to Fix Knee Pain When Squatting

No matter what anyone tells you, squatting doesn't actually ​cause​ knee pain. Instead, most knee pain when squatting is actually due to muscle imbalances or limited mobility. That's because your joints are affected by the movement in your joints directly above and below them. After all, your knee joint is...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

12 Minute Hip Mobility Routine for All Athletes (FOLLOW ALONG)

This 12 Minute Hip Mobility Routine will help you optimise your movement and health. It will improve internal and external rotation of the hip, as well as squat flexibility, and is a good warm-up or cool down for a squat session. Why is Hip Mobility Important?. Hip mobility is important...
FITNESS
