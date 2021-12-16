ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Smelling smoke? It's coming from Kansas

By Zac Harmon
 17 hours ago
Along with damage from strong winds, many communities in West Michigan are waking up to the smell of smoke outside.

The National Weather Service says smoke from a wildfire in central Kansas was carried by the strong winds all the way into Michigan. People from Kansas City to Chicago also reported smelling smoke.

The City of Grand Rapids and Kent County Emergency Management Office both issued statements Thursday morning alerting residents about the "dust in the wind." Unfortunately no music from the band Kansas followed the smoke.

