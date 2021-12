Isaiah Thomas is still battling his way back to an NBA roster spot. But on Tuesday, the two-time All-Star revealed he almost achieved his ultimate goal last season. In a conversation with The Athletic‘s Shams Charania, Thomas said that he almost joined the Los Angeles Lakers last offseason. The Lakers were one of the team’s IT worked out for. And he believes he would’ve secured a spot on the Lake Show had Rajon Rondo not become available.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO