Kane Wommack’s first full recruiting cycle at South Alabama is halfway complete, with 15 signees coming on board during the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. The group is a diverse one, including four Division I transfers, two from junior colleges and nine out of the high school ranks. Wommack said he was pleased with how his message was being received on the recruiting trail a little more than a year after he was hired by the Jaguars following four years as an assistant at Indiana.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO