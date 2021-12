Leaders have long heard to “focus on soft skills.” And during a time of great disruption, like the pandemic, a focus on these capabilities is more important than ever. People need training on technology and on the specific skills required to do their jobs, but it is competencies, such as communication, empathy, collaboration, and problem-solving that will move organizations in the right direction for years to come. Prioritize these skills and make the commitment to drive them deep into your company.

