ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler expected to play Week 15 vs. Chiefs

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UbmcR_0dOYJ1Wj00
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the "questionable" tag, Ekeler has been able to get in limited practice sessions this week and reportedly appears ready to go. The Chargers enter the home contest at 8-4, just one game behind the 9-4 Kansas City Chiefs.

The team's top-two wide receivers -- Keenan Allen and Mike Williams -- are also both expected to suit up. Allen missed Los Angeles' Week 14 win over the New York Giants while on the reserve/COVID list, but was activated on Tuesday and practiced on Wednesday.

Williams hasn't missed a game this season and got in a pair of practices this week, but he has been battling a heel injury.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Chargers TE Donald Parham immobilized, stretchered off vs. Chiefs

Just two minutes into a Week 15 game, Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham suffered what looked to be a serious head or neck injury and was immobilized before he was stretchered off the field. Parham, 24, appeared to suffer the injury without contact from a Kansas City Chiefs...
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Vic Fangio: RB Melvin Gordon has 50/50 shot to play vs. Chiefs

The Denver Broncos have won three out their last four games to move into a three-way tie at 6-5 for second place in the very competitive AFC West. They'll take on the first-place Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) in Week 13 on "Sunday Night Football" in what is surely their biggest game to date, but they could be without the services of starting running back Melvin Gordon.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New York State
FanSided

KC Chiefs work out former Cowboys running back

The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
NFL
AOL Corp

Chargers TE Donald Parham in stable condition after appearing to go unconscious on impact with ground

The first drive of Thursday night's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers ended with a terrifying moment. Chargers tight end Donald Parham appeared to fall unconscious upon impact with the ground in the end zone after reeling in what would have been a touchdown pass from Justin Herbert on fourth-and-goal. Parham had the ball in his hands, but then his helmet snapped back and made hard contact with the turf.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Donald Parham carted off, taken to hospital after scary injury during Thursday's game vs. Chiefs

Chargers' tight end Donald Parham was carted off the field during the early stages of Los Angeles' Thursday night game against the Chiefs. Parham's head hit the ground hard after he tried to catch Justin Herbert's pass in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play. Shortly afterward, the Chargers announced Parham was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#The Chiefs#Kansas City Chiefs#The New York Giants#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pittsburgh Steelers host ex-Chiefs, Eagles DB for tryout

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Pittsburgh Steelers hosted former Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Lavert Hill for a tryout on Tuesday. Hill was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and waived during final roster cuts. He spent the early part of the season as a member of their practice squad before being released in late November.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers' causes for concern vs. Chiefs

The Chargers are hosting the Chiefs in the most crucial game remaining on their schedule on Thursday night, as both teams are neck and neck in the race to be crowned AFC West champions. Los Angeles should be feeling optimistic, but there are also reasons why they should be feeling...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy