Report: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler expected to play Week 15 vs. Chiefs

Despite the "questionable" tag, Ekeler has been able to get in limited practice sessions this week and reportedly appears ready to go. The Chargers enter the home contest at 8-4, just one game behind the 9-4 Kansas City Chiefs.

The team's top-two wide receivers -- Keenan Allen and Mike Williams -- are also both expected to suit up. Allen missed Los Angeles' Week 14 win over the New York Giants while on the reserve/COVID list, but was activated on Tuesday and practiced on Wednesday.

Williams hasn't missed a game this season and got in a pair of practices this week, but he has been battling a heel injury.