Details of New Year’s Eve show ‘America’s Party 2022’ to be unveiled today

By Hector Mejia
 16 hours ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown has started for one of the largest parties of the year which is New Year’s Eve on the Las Vegas Strip.

Last year, the fireworks show was canceled due to the pandemic but this year it will return — bigger and better.

Fireworks by Grucci, the company that puts on the show, will unveil details of “America’s Party 2022” during a news conference at 11 a.m.

8NewsNow.com will carry livestream coverage of the news conference

The fireworks will fire off from eight Las Vegas Strip locations from The STRAT to the MGM Grand. This year’s party will also include the new kid on the block — Resorts World.

In past years, the New Year’s Eve celebration has brought around 300,000 people to the valley to celebrate.

KLAS-TV, Channel 8 will be hosting a New Year’s Eve show while raising money for local food banks .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

