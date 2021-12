Apple has reportedly delayed calling its employees to office to a date “yet to be determined” from the earlier deadline of 1 February, after a surge in Covid-19 cases in the US and Canada.Employees were informed of the move via a memo sent by the company’s chief executive Tim Cook on Wednesday, according to several media reports.The memo also noted that every corporate employee, including retail workers, would be getting $1,000 (£755) to spend on home office equipment, according to NBC News journalist Zoe Schiffer.BREAKING: Tim Cook just sent out an email delaying Apple’s return to work to a date...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO