Restocking your Spam closet in 2021 may have been more time-consuming than ever. After all, the year started off with some unique challenges for Spam lovers. Back in January, grocery retailers like Costco and Sam's Club were limiting the number of Spam products customers could secure in one transaction. This was partly because Spam brand owner Hormel saw its safety stock depleted from production and supply issues related to the pandemic in 2020, according to Supply Chain Dive. It was also simply because shoppers were buying a lot of Spam.

