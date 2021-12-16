ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Report: Three-Decade Low After US Carries Out Only 11 Executions In 2021

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rh6lS_0dOYIMwW00

CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — States and the federal government carried out 11 executions this year, the fewest since 1988.

Those numbers were part of an annual report on the death penalty released Thursday, which was also sharply critical of the Supreme Court and its role in green-lighting executions. Three of the death sentences were carried out in January during an unprecedented run of federal executions that ended days before President Donald Trump left office. Annual executions have steadily declined since peaking at 98 in 1999.

Pandemic-related disruptions partly accounted for the low number of executions this year — though 2021 marked the seventh consecutive year when there were fewer than 30 executions and fewer than 50 new death sentences, the report said.

The federal death penalty was put on hold in June by Attorney General Merrick Garland, well short of the permanent abolition activists hoped for when Joe Biden became the first sitting U.S. president to have openly opposed the death penalty. State executions continue despite growing numbers of Americans opposed to the death penalty.

The report from the Death Penalty Information Center said far from representing the “worst of the worst,” 10 of the 11 prisoners executed this year had “significant impairments,” including IQs in the intellectually disabled range.

Many cases were tainted by poor legal representation at trial and jurisdictions engaging in “shocking conduct” to thwart judicial review of credible constitutional claims, the report said.

“As death-penalty usage continues to erode, its flaws become even more evident,” the report from the Washington, D.C.-based center said.

The report also noted the three conservative appointments to the Supreme Court by Trump and said the justices demonstrated “deep hostility to stays of execution,” denying or lifting every stay of execution requested — other than a few on religious grounds that inmates should have fuller access to spiritual advisers.

The report also noted how some death-penalty states scrambled for alternative execution methods after pharmaceutical companies restricted access to drugs once widely used for lethal injections. It highlighted Arizona’s proposal this year to use the same cyanide hydrogen gas deployed by Nazis to kill Jews.

Support for the death penalty, meanwhile, has plummeted from a high of 80% in 1994 to 54% this year, according to a 2021 Gallup poll cited in the report. Since the mid-1990s, opposition has risen from under 20% to around 45% now.

States also continue to rescind death penalty laws. Virginia, once a prolific executioner, did so in March, bringing the number of states to have abolished the death penalty to 23. Three, including California, have moratoriums on executions.

Executions have been increasingly concentrated in a few Southern states. Texas executed three inmates and Oklahoma two in 2021. Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri each executed one. The Trump administration executed three. The last, Dustin Higgs, was executed five days before Joe Biden’s inauguration. The federal executions brought the year’s total to 11.

Trump’s Justice Department executed 10 federal prisoners in 2020, ending a 17-year hiatus as COVID raged through prisons. States suspended their death penalty programs during the height of the pandemic.

Among other report highlights:

— Seven states imposed 18 new death sentences in 2021 — tying a record low. Alabama and Oklahoma imposed four each. California and Texas both imposed three. Florida imposed two and Nebraska and Tennessee one each.

— Six of the 11 inmates executed in 2021 were Black. Black and Hispanic defendants made up more than 60% of the death sentences imposed this year.

— Some 2,500 prisoners remain on state death rows. Some 50 are left on federal death row at a Terre Haute, Indiana, prison after the Trump executions reduced their numbers by nearly a quarter.

The report spotlighted several individual executions.

It described Oklahoma’s execution of John Grant on Oct. 28 as “botched.” The 60-year-old, convicted in the 1998 slaying of a prison cafeteria worker, repeatedly convulsed and vomited after his lethal injection. Oklahoma’s Department of Corrections said the execution occurred “without complication.”

The report also pointed to the May 19 Texas execution of Quintin Jones, 41, convicted of killing his great aunt in 1999. It proceeded without media witnesses, the first time since Texas resumed capital punishment in 1982 that no journalist was present. Officials blamed a failure to bring in reporters waiting nearby on miscommunication.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments / 0

Related
ABA Journal

3 states accounted for most of this year's low number of executions and death sentences, new report says

Death sentences and executions remain low and geographically isolated, according to a year-end report released Thursday by the Death Penalty Information Center. So far this year, 18 people have been sentenced to death, according to a press release and the report, called The Death Penalty in 2021: Year End Report. That matches last year’s number, which was a record low in the modern death penalty era that began after the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily suspended death penalty punishments in 1972.
POLITICS
KTLA

11 executions in 2021 marks 3-decade low for states, federal government

States and the federal government carried out 11 executions this year, the fewest since 1988, as support for the death penalty has continued to decline. That’s according to an annual report on the death penalty released Thursday, which was also sharply critical of the Supreme Court and its role in green-lighting executions. Three of the death […]
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
NBC News

Graphics: Executions, death sentences declining across the U.S.

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Executions and death sentences continued to decline this year, the result of the pandemic and lessening support for capital punishment, according to a report released Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
salemreporter.com

After more than three decades, U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio is done with Congress

Rep. Peter DeFazio, center, discusses the Willamette River bridge project with Matt Garrett, then-director of the Oregon Department of Transportation, during a groundbreaking in 2009. Sen. Ron Wyden, left, looks on. (Oregon Department of Transportation) Peter DeFazio was waiting for three things to happen before he ended his decades-long congressional...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KCBY

Border Patrol morale low after new commissioner confirmed, report says

WASHINGTON (TND) — After Congress confirmed President Joe Biden’s nominee for Customs and Border Patrol’s (CBP) commissioner, morale has plummeted among border patrol agents both past and present, Fox News reported. On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed Biden CBP nominee Chris Magnus, formerly the police chief in Tuscon,...
MILITARY
MSNBC

A bad day for Donald Trump, and it's only Tuesday

Rachel Maddow runs through a litany of the day's bad headlines for Donald Trump, from his accountant and banker talking to New York investigators, to another court loss in his years long effort to keep his taxes secret, to his former chief of staff being referred to the DOJ for contempt of Congress in an investigation that is clearly scrutinizing him for potential violation of federal crimes. Dec. 15, 2021.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Execution#Capital Punishment#Death Sentences#Cbsdfw Com#Ap#The Supreme Court#Americans
Business Insider

Elizabeth Warren blasts 'Republican hijacking' of the Supreme Court and supports adding at least 4 more justices to the bench

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has come out in support of expanding more justices to the Supreme Court. The Massachusetts Democrat criticized the court's 6-3 conservative majority. "To restore balance and integrity to a broken institution, Congress must expand the Supreme Court by four or more seats," Warren wrote. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
91K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy