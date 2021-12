U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., were able to get their “Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act” through Congress this week. McGovern was able to get his bill through the U.S. House without opposition this week. Back in July, Rubio was able to get the bill through the U.S. Senate without opposition.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO